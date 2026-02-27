Real Madrid target Jurgen Klopp considering shock managerial return? Red Bull director breaks silence on possible exit

Jurgen Klopp has once again found himself at the center of European soccer speculation. The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager, now working in an executive capacity, is being linked with a dramatic return to the dugout. With Real Madrid reportedly attentive to his situation and questions surfacing about his future in his current role, the debate has intensified. Jurgen Klopp has publicly embraced life away from the touchline, yet fresh reports suggest that change may not be entirely off the table.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Klopp is set to leave his position as Head of Global Football at Red Bull, barely more than a year after taking up the post. The 58-year-old stepped away from frontline coaching in 2024, ending a celebrated managerial spell and opting for a structural leadership role overseeing development across the Red Bull soccer network.

His mandate has been ambitious: drive growth, unify philosophy, and elevate multiple clubs within the system into title contenders. However, Austrian reports claim progress has not met expectations. Clubs such as Salzburg and Leipzig have not made the competitive leap that was anticipated, with the latter currently battling for a Champions League place and struggling for consistent form.

The report suggests ‘tension’ within the organization and claims Klopp has “become the perfect brand ambassador for the Salzburg-based beverage company. But this cannot mask the fact that his appointment has not yet had a positive impact in his actual area of responsibility.” It further indicates that Red Bull would not block a return to coaching this summer if Klopp wished to pursue one. That is where the mystery deepened.

Jurgen Klopp, Global Head of Soccer Red Bull group, is looking on.

Real Madrid and Germany: The temptation of the dugout

For months, Real Madrid has been loosely associated with Klopp, particularly after managerial instability and the end of Xabi Alonso’s tenure. The Spanish giant has been described as one of only two roles that could tempt Klopp out of retirement, ‘under the right conditions’. The other is the German national team, should the position become available following the 2026 World Cup, depending on Julian Nagelsmann’s future.

Klopp’s pedigree makes him a natural candidate. He delivered a Premier League title in 2019-20 with Liverpool and reached three Champions League finals, winning one. Before that, he transformed Dortmund into a domestic powerhouse and a European finalist. His ability to rebuild institutions and challenge dominant rivals, including Pep Guardiola, remains highly regarded across the continent. Yet Klopp himself has consistently downplayed the idea of returning to the relentless rhythm of club management.

Speaking to Servus TV in January, he explained: “I no longer wanted to live with this very tight schedule that I’ve had for over 25 years. The coaching market is being shaken up, and it’s not so bad to experience it all from an observer’s perspective and not think about what it might mean for you personally, because you’re in the right place where you are.”

Red Bull breaks its silence

As speculation escalated internationally, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff responded forcefully. In comments to Sky Germany and SID, he dismissed the narrative outright. “That is complete nonsense and entirely made up,” Mintzlaff said.

He continued: “On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with the work Jurgen Klopp is doing. He invests a great deal of time and effort, is in constant communication with our coaches and sporting directors, and continues to develop our Red Bull soccer philosophy in a sustainable way. We are convinced that he is the right man for this job. That is where we are putting all our focus and energy.”

The strength of the language was unmistakable. Red Bull insists Klopp remains central to its long-term vision, with his contract running until 2029. According to BILD, there are currently no internal discussions about a separation.

