Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar back together? Inter Miami’s bold Barcelona-inspired project to continue even after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s decisions

It began as a bold American dream — Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, all trading the lights of Europe for the beaches of Florida. Inter Miami, the MLS club co-owned by David Beckham, has built more than a soccer team — it’s built a living monument to Barcelona’s golden era. Yet, as the 2025 season nears its end, whispers around the club suggest a new and even more ambitious chapter is about to begin that might include Neymar.

For all the glamour surrounding Messi and Suarez’s partnership in Miami, a quiet plan is forming behind the scenes — one that could reunite them with their most dazzling partner from the Camp Nou days.

Inter Miami has become the spiritual successor to Barcelona’s tiki-taka dynasty. Messi’s arrival in 2023 transformed the club into a global phenomenon. Luis Suarez joined a few months later, and soon after came Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two of the most decorated players in Spain’s soccer history.

Their arrival wasn’t just symbolic — it brought results. Miami lifted its first-ever Leagues Cup title and became one of the most-watched soccer clubs in North America. But even as Messi continues to dominate the MLS with his trademark brilliance, change is on the horizon. Both Busquets and Alba have announced their retirement at the end of the current season, leaving two enormous holes — and one Designated Player (DP) slot — to fill.

Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

According to the Daily Mail, that is where the next stage of the Miami project begins. “Miami are working on new contracts for Messi, 38, and Suarez, also 38, but are also floating the prospect of adding 33-year-old Neymar,” the British outlet reported.

The hidden plan: Reunion of Barcelona legends

Apparently, the club is preparing a special plan to reunite Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez with Neymar. The Brazilian forward, who once electrified Europe with his flair, speed, and audacity, is nearing the end of his contract with Santos and will become a free agent in December.

The Daily Mail adds, “Inter Miami has been offered an opportunity to bring Messi, Suarez and Neymar together on one team.” The proposal comes at a time when Neymar’s career has entered a new phase. After leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Al-Hilal in 2023, a cruciate ligament injury derailed his stint in Saudi Arabia. He returned home to Santos, where he now serves as captain, but continued injury struggles have limited him to only 13 appearances this year.

Now 33, the Brazilian ace is considering his next move carefully — and the idea of joining his old teammates in MLS carries both emotional and practical appeal. It’s not just about nostalgia; it’s about legacy.

The MSN era: Magic that defined a generation

Between 2014 and 2017, Messi, Suarez, and Neymar formed one of the most feared attacking trios in soccer history — the legendary MSN. Together at Barcelona, they combined for an astonishing 364 goals and 173 assists, winning multiple trophies, including two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, and the 2015 UEFA Champions League.

They were not just teammates — they were a phenomenon. Their chemistry was instinctive, their joy infectious. The three could dismantle defenses with a glance, a one-touch pass, or a flash of brilliance. It was, as many fans describe it, “soccer in its purest form.”

Luis Suarez, Neymar, and Lionel Messi

Now, almost a decade later, Inter Miami believes it can recapture that magic — not to relive the past, but to create a new chapter on American soil. With Busquets’ Designated Player slot becoming vacant, Neymar’s arrival would fit both financially and strategically.

For the Brazilian veteran, Miami’s interest couldn’t come at a better time. The forward hasn’t represented Brazil since 2023, but with the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the United States, a move to MLS could be the perfect stage to rebuild form and fitness.

