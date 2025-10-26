Real Madrid surprisingly defeat Barcelona: When was Los Blancos’ last El Clasico win?

Real Madrid proved that it is not necessary to maintain possession of the ball to dominate a match. With only 32% possession, Xabi Alonso’s team beat Barcelona, also outscoring them in shots on goal and clear scoring chances. Maintaining a solid defense and dominance in midfield, they managed to end a losing streak that had been going on for some time in El Clasico, ushering in a new era that promises to be dominant.

According to Misterchip on X (formerly Twitter), Real Madrid ended an 18-month winless streak against Barcelona with their latest victory. This crucial win not only breaks their losing spell but also bolsters confidence in coach Xabi Alonso, who had faced criticism for his struggles against top-tier teams. With this triumph, they now stand at 27 points, solidifying their position as the leader of La Liga.

Not only did Real Madrid secure a consistent victory, but they also showcased their scoring prowess while preserving Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both fresh from injuries. Moreover, Dean Huijsen’s solid performances further reassured fans eager for the return of their starting center back. With a nearly fully recovered squad, they are set to keep a solid performance during the next games.

Jude Bellingham stood out in the game against Barcelona. After several matches without making an impact and being surpassed by Arda Guler, the Englishman dominated the midfield, once again becoming an offensive threat by scoring a goal and providing an assist. This performance confirms he is back to his best form after overcoming injuries and physical problems. It also underscores how Coach Xabi Alonso’s project is evolving into a significant force.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid is challenged by Eric Garcia of FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid continue to dominate the historical El Clasico results against Barcelona

Even if Barcelona managed to stay undefeated for the past 18 months in El Clasico, Real Madrid continues to dominate historically. As reported Misterchip on X, formerly Twitter, Xabi Alonso’s team has amassed 106 wins, surpassing Hansi Flick’s squad, which stands at 104. For that reason, the Culers just missed a pivotal opportunity to close this gap and level the all-time series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Video: Lamine Yamal involved in heated altercations with Carvajal, Vinicius after Barcelona loss to Real Madrid

Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona faced a significant challenge with seven key absences, including the crucial Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, impacting their offensive performance. Criticizing coach Hansi Flick seems unjust, as he maintained competitiveness and nearly secured a draw despite these setbacks. However, defensive improvements remain essential for Barcelona to reach the competitive level exemplified by Xabi Alonso’s squad.