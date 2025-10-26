Jude Bellingham sends subtle 6-word jab to Lamine Yamal after Real Madrid’s win vs. Barcelona

Jude Bellingham stole the spotlight in the first El Clásico of the 2025–26 season, as Real Madrid defeated FC Barcelona 2–1 at the Santiago Bernabéu. After sealing three crucial points, the English star took the opportunity to deliver a subtle six-word jab at Lamine Yamal.

Before the highly anticipated clash between the Spanish giants, Yamal stirred controversy during a Kings League broadcast. The 18-year-old was asked whether Ibai Llanos’ team, Porcinos FC, reminded him of Real Madrid, and he ended up making a heated message. “Yes, of course… They steal and complain,” said the Spanish wonderkid.

According to reports from Spanish outlets, the remark quickly reached the Madrid dressing room, leaving several players “furious” and labeling Yamal as “disrespectful and immature.” During the match at the Bernabéu, Barcelona players were booed throughout, but the jeers grew louder each time Yamal touched the ball.

After the final whistle, and some heated exchanges between players, Bellingham couldn’t resist firing back. “Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!!” the English midfielder wrote in an Instagram post, clearly referencing Yamal’s comments in the lead-up to the game.

Jude Bellingham’s Instagram post directed to Lamine Yamal.

Bellingham’s post included a fitting soundtrack: Elvis Presley’s classic “A Little Less Conversation.” With Real Madrid players confronting Yamal after the match, Bellingham’s words added fuel to the fire, delivering the perfect response to Barcelona’s young star while celebrating a massive win.

Bellingham sets another record with Real Madrid

The 2024–25 season was defined by Barcelona’s dominance in El Clásico, as Real Madrid fell short in all four encounters. This season, however, the tide appears to be turning, led by a fully fit Jude Bellingham, who continues to etch his name into Madrid’s history books.

With a brilliant assist to Kylian Mbappé and the winning goal in the 43rd minute, Bellingham became the youngest Real Madrid player in the 21st century to both score and assist in an El Clásico. At 22 years and 119 days old, the Englishman continues to prove not only his maturity but also his standing as one of football’s brightest stars for the future.