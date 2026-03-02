Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham reportedly suffers major recovery setback, absence extended longer than expected

Jude Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid as one of the best players in the world, with the club paying €127 million to Borussia Dortmund for his transfer. In his first season, he made an impressive impact, scoring 23 goals and providing 12 assists. However, the Englishman is not experiencing his best campaign currently, as his offensive impact has diminished. Additionally, Bellingham reportedly suffered a relapse of his thigh injury, further delaying his return to the pitch.

Even though Jude was called upon to lead Real Madrid’s midfield in the absence of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, he has failed to convince with his performance. Neither with Xabi Alonso nor Álvaro Arbeloa has he managed to organize the midfield, making it clear that his focus is on being an attacking midfielder. Despite this, he has not managed to shine in this regard either. Coupled with this, the Englishman reportedly faces a backlash on his recovery.

After his thigh injury in early February, Jude Bellingham was expected to be sidelined until mid-March. Far from his recovery progressing smoothly, the Englishman will be out for Real Madrid until mid-April, complicating matters for coach Álvaro Arbeloa, as per Alberto Pereiro on Onda Cero. With this setback, he would be cementing a disappointing season marred by injuries and a lack of offensive impact.

In Bellingham’s absence, Arbeloa may once again rely on Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler in central midfield. Additionally, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde could adopt more offensive roles, aiming to create a significant impact and support Vinicius Jr. amid Kylian Mbappe’s latest backlash. With the 2026 World Cup just a couple of months away, the Englishman is unlikely to rush his return, as he aims to secure a spot with his national team for the tournament.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid goes down with an injury during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Bellingham disappoints at Real Madrid, forcing new signings

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Jude Bellingham broke out in impressive fashion at Real Madrid, scoring 23 goals and providing 12 assists while operating as a ‘false 9’ behind Vinicius and Rodrygo. However, Kylian Mbappé’s arrival forced a shift in Bellingham’s role, reducing his goal-scoring opportunities. Furthermore, with the departures of Kroos and Modric, expectations were high for him to become the leader of the midfield—a goal he has yet to fully achieve.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, the Englishman has been an undisputed starter at the base of midfield alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni. Despite this, he has not managed to properly organize the team, forcing the young Arda Güler to drop deeper and reduce his attacking contribution to support him. As a result, Real Madrid have struggled to remain competitive, losing the top spot in LaLiga. For this reason, Los Blancos are reportedly looking to strengthen the midfield.

According to numerous outlets, Real Madrid have decided to bring back Nico Paz by activating the €9 million buy-back clause, as they expect him to provide leadership and structure in midfield. In addition, they are reportedly monitoring the development of Kees Smit, who has been shining at AZ Alkmaar as the team’s key playmaker. It does not mean that the Englishman will depart, as he remains a cornerstone of the squad and may take a more offensive role.