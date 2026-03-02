Trending topics:
How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Leonardo Herrera

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Getafe
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, March 2, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
Match Overview

The La Liga title race tightens as Real Madrid look to keep pace after Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Villarreal pushed the Blaugrana to 64 points, four clear at the top. Led by Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos need a victory to trim the gap to one and stay firmly in the championship hunt.

However, Getafe—hovering in mid-table and still wary of slipping toward the relegation fight—will be desperate for points of their own, setting up a high-stakes clash with major implications at both ends of the standings.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Getafe and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
