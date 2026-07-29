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Neymar Jr. confirms his retirement from Brazil national team: A closer look at his legacy

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr #10 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Despite having been absent from Brazil for several years, Neymar Jr. sought to make a dream return at the 2026 World Cup. However, he failed to become a starter, had little chance to shine, and saw his national team eliminated in the Round of 16. After a few days of silence, the 34-year-old star has openly confirmed his definitive retirement from Brazil. With this, he leaves a legacy on a historic level alongside several soccer legends.

My time with the national team is over. I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow shirt, but now I no longer want to do it,” Neymar Jr. revealed after Santos FC’s last match. With this, he puts an end to the numerous calls from fans who wanted him for the 2028 Copa América, making way for a new era led by Carlo Ancelotti.

Unlike his previous spells, Neymar Jr. no longer saw himself at his physical peak, battling to play consecutive matches with Brazil. While his talent as an attacking midfielder could be differential, Ancelotti showed that he does not trust him for the new era. Because of this, he decided to step aside, before no longer being called up. In his retirement, the 34-year-old star’s legacy becomes even more impressive.

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Neymar Jr.’s place among Brazil’s all-time soccer greats

Throughout the last few years, Neymar Jr. has been Brazil’s most representative player of the last decade. After making his debut at 18 years old, he remained a regular in every project, being differential as a left winger. With his dribbling and pace, he used to be very influential in the goalscoring aspect. He even remains the all-time top scorer, surpassing Pelé after scoring 80 goals.

Neymar smiling

Neymar of Brazil.

Although Neymar Jr. did not manage to win a World Cup or a Copa América, he led Brazil to a Confederations Cup title in 2013 and an Olympic Gold Medal in 2016. In addition, he remained the most differential player in every tournament, shining on his own, but without having a competitive project around him. After playing 130 matches, he is the second player with the most appearances, surpassed only by Cafu.

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Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario weighs in on Neymar Jr.’s international future: ‘No one needs to decide anything right now’

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Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario weighs in on Neymar Jr.’s international future: ‘No one needs to decide anything right now’

Neymar Jr.’s legacy goes far beyond the statistics. With his vision of the game and generational talent, he inspired numerous players such as Vinicius Jr., Endrick, Rodrygo, Lamine Yamal, and others. Because of this, he was Brazil’s greatest example, with the national team being truly competitive only when he was on the field. With this in mind, he will be remembered as a legend alongside Ronaldo Nazário, Ronaldinho, Romário, Rivaldo, Pelé, and others.

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