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Carlo Ancelotti announces new Brazil era after 2026 World Cup disaster: ‘We’ll start putting together a new team’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, is seen after the first half during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesCarlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, is seen after the first half during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Brazil are coming off a major disappointment at the 2026 World Cup, being eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16. Despite this, they have decided to maintain their strong commitment to Carlo Ancelotti as their coach for the future. Ahead of the 2030 edition, he has already made an important change clear: A new era is beginning. With this, several veterans will end their time with the national team.

We will begin putting together a new team, looking at young players, but without ruling out some of the soccer players who were at the World Cup and who still have a lot to contribute to the national team,” Ancelotti revealed in a CBF statement. With this in mind, not only will Neymar Jr. leave Brazil, but also some other veterans, betting on young stars as his new project.

Carlo Ancelotti could give prominence to Endrick and Rayan as the new future leaders of the attack, alongside Vinicius Jr. In addition, Ederson could have more importance as a defensive midfielder, as Casemiro could leave the project by moving to Inter Miami. However, the biggest changes could come in the full-back positions, as Brazil could bet on talent from the Brazilian league, since Danilo and Douglas Santos are already veterans.

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Amid the transformation of the project, Ancelotti could keep certain veterans such as Marquinhos, Alisson Becker, and Raphinha. Playing in top European leagues, they remain among the best players in their positions ahead of the 2028 Copa América. However, their presence at the 2030 World Cup would depend on their physical continuity and the level they demonstrate.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, chats with his assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, chats with his assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

Brazil’s scoring issues become Ancelotti’s biggest challenge

Since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival, Brazil have notably improved their game, solidifying their defense and midfield. With this, they have recovered their impact in CONMEBOL, becoming difficult to score against. However, the Canarinha still have a major problem to solve: The lack of attacking power. With this in mind, there are very few key pieces to redirect the project.

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Ahead of the 2030 World Cup, Brazil’s biggest hope would become Endrick. Despite still not managing to become a starter, he returns to Real Madrid looking to become a key figure in the future. If he becomes consistent, he could be the starting striker, as he has already shown he can be differential in the collective game and in his goalscoring ability. However, this scenario depends on his evolution throughout his professional career.

Matheus Cunha is the favorite option in attack, as he was Ancelotti’s choice at the 2026 World Cup. However, he is not the most prolific goalscorer, so his differential role would be more as an attacking midfielder. Therefore, Igor Thiago seems to have a new opportunity to shine. After disappointing, he can fight in friendly matches to earn his starting spot. For this, he needs to maintain the great level he demonstrated in the Premier League.

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