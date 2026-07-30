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Gianni Infantino’s controversial FIFA proposal triggers historic UEFA response to possible World Cup boycott from all 55 members

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, (L) speaks with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (R).
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesAleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, (L) speaks with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (R).

Gianni Infantino is facing one of the biggest challenges of his presidency after FIFA’s controversial commercial proposal ignited an extraordinary reaction across European soccer. What began as a plan designed to reshape the governing body’s financial future has rapidly evolved into a crisis that could alter the landscape of international soccer for years to come.

The proposal has triggered widespread criticism from governing bodies, leagues, player representatives and politicians, with many arguing that soccer’s most prestigious tournament should remain protected from outside commercial ownership. While FIFA insists the initiative is designed to strengthen the global game, opposition continues to grow as more details emerge.

Earlier this week, FIFA unveiled plans to establish a new commercial entity known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would oversee the organization’s major competitions, including the World Cup. Under the proposal, FIFA would retain majority ownership while selling up to 20% of the company to private investors, with the venture reportedly valued at $20 billion.

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The governing body hopes to raise approximately $4.2 billion, arguing that the additional funding would be redistributed among its 211 member associations to improve soccer development worldwide. According to FIFA, every association would receive significantly increased financial support if the proposal is approved before the September deadline.

world cup trophy

The FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

Infantino defended the initiative, insisting it remains optional rather than compulsory for member associations. “It’s part of a democratic process — a consultation process — and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation,” Infantino said. He also described the proposal as “a golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally.”

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UEFA’s historic decision revealed

The mystery surrounding Europe’s response ended on Thursday following an emergency virtual meeting involving all 55 UEFA member associations. Every single UEFA member voted unanimously to support a boycott of FIFA competitions, including future men’s and women’s World Cups, if FIFA proceeds with selling ownership stakes in its tournaments to private investors.

The unprecedented decision represents one of the strongest collective actions ever taken against FIFA by a continental confederation. Following the meeting, UEFA released a lengthy statement explaining why it believes the proposal threatens the future governance of soccer.

“The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of soccer’s greatest sporting legacies… No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.”

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UEFA also confirmed the consequences if FIFA refuses to abandon the project. “No UEFA national team will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety.”

Europe warns soccer cannot become an investment asset

UEFA’s criticism went well beyond procedural concerns, arguing that allowing outside investors into FIFA competitions would permanently change how soccer is governed. According to the European governing body, investor involvement would place commercial expectations ahead of sporting priorities, influencing everything from tournament formats to scheduling decisions.

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infantino ceferin

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino in conversation with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

“The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, soccer changes forever,” UEFA wrote. The organization added that “football’s future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return.”

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