Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr absence and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback reveal one key difference in post-2026 World Cup return

The 2026 World Cup may be over, but the spotlight remains firmly on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as both legends begin preparing for another club campaign. While the Portuguese icon is still absent from Al-Nassr, Messi has already reported back to Inter Miami, creating fresh debate among supporters about why their post-tournament paths have taken such different directions.

At first glance, the contrast appears striking. One superstar has resumed training less than two weeks after the World Cup final, while the other continues to recover away from his club. However, the explanation goes far beyond commitment or motivation, with the circumstances surrounding each player’s return telling a much more complete story.

Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami‘s training facility on Wednesday, ending a short break that followed Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. The Major League Soccer club shared images of the Argentine captain arriving at the Fort Lauderdale complex alongside Luis Suarez, confirming that the 39-year-old had resumed preparations for the remainder of the season.

Before heading back to Florida, the 39-year-old spent time with his family in Rosario following one of the most emotional moments of his career. Argentina narrowly missed the chance to defend its World Cup crown after suffering a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in New Jersey.

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The key difference between Messi and Ronaldo’s situations

The biggest difference between the two superstars is their respective club calendars.

Inter Miami immediately resumed competitive action after the World Cup, forcing the MLS club to continue its domestic schedule without Messi. During his absence, Miami played league matches against Chicago Fire and CF Montréal before preparing for another MLS fixture against Columbus Crew and the upcoming Leagues Cup.

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Because the American season continues throughout the summer, Messi’s return to training became necessary even after such an exhausting international campaign. Major League Soccer also exempted him from the All-Star Game because of the short turnaround following the World Cup.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami walks through the tunnel.

Ronaldo remains away as Al-Nassr follows another plan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation is very different. Although Portugal was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Spain on July 6, more than three weeks before Messi returned to Inter Miami, Al-Nassr has deliberately allowed its captain additional recovery time before integrating him into preseason preparations.

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Rather than reporting immediately to training camp, Ronaldo has continued following an individualized recovery program after a demanding World Cup. According to reports, the decision was made jointly by the coaching staff and club management, who want him to begin the new campaign fully refreshed.

The Portuguese forward featured in four World Cup matches, scoring twice against Uzbekistan before Portugal’s tournament came to an early end. Instead of rushing him back, Al-Nassr has focused on carefully managing his workload ahead of another demanding domestic and continental season.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warming up

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New coach prioritizes long-term fitness

The arrival of Ange Postecoglou has also influenced the approach. Reports indicate that the Australian manager has remained in regular contact with Ronaldo throughout his extended break, requesting physical tests and monitoring his conditioning remotely before welcoming him back to preseason training. Several other international players have also been granted additional rest after their World Cup commitments.

Ronaldo was absent as Al-Nassr opened preseason with a 2-1 friendly defeat against Benfica B and a 2-0 win over Merida, while the club continues preparations in Europe ahead of two remaining exhibition matches against Estrela Amadora and Almeria. Current expectations suggest the August 4 meeting with Almería could become Ronaldo’s first appearance under Postecoglou, provided his recovery continues according to schedule.