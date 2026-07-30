Christian Pulisic returns to Milan training after 2026 World Cup injury setback as comeback plan takes shape

Christian Pulisic has officially returned to Milanello following his extended post-2026 World Cup break, marking the beginning of an important phase ahead of the new Serie A season. While his teammates continue preparations abroad, the American star is staying in Italy as the club carefully manages his recovery from the injury he suffered during the United States’ World Cup campaign.

The winger’s return comes with optimism despite the physical setback that ended his tournament. Milan remains confident that one of its most influential attacking players will be ready to make an impact early in the new campaign, although the club is taking every precaution before clearing him for competitive action.

Pulisic arrived at Milanello on Thursday morning, one day later than originally scheduled after being granted additional time by the club for logistical reasons. He underwent the customary medical examinations before beginning individual work aimed at rebuilding his fitness after the injury sustained during the World Cup.

The American international is not traveling with the Rossoneri on their preseason tour of Australia, instead remaining at the club’s training center to focus entirely on rehabilitation. Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez also returned to Milanello as he continues recovering from his own ankle injury suffered while representing Mexico.

Pulisic suffered leg fracture in World Cup defeat to Belgium

The recovery program follows an injury Pulisic suffered during the United States’ Round of 16 defeat to Belgium at the 2026 World Cup. According to The Athletic, the injury occurred when the American attempted a shot before colliding with Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Although Pulisic initially tried to continue playing, he was eventually forced off the field after struggling with the pain. “I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play,” the 27-year-old explained after the match.

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Subsequent medical examinations revealed a bone bruise and a microfracture in his right leg, specifically around the tibia-fibula junction, with earlier Italian reports also describing a microfracture to his right fibula. Doctors reportedly believe the injury requires weeks rather than months of recovery, offering encouragement ahead of the domestic season.

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Milan’s cautious recovery plan revealed

Rather than accelerating his return, Milan has opted for a carefully managed rehabilitation program designed to maximize Pulisic’s long-term fitness. Italian outlets including La Gazzetta dello Sport and MilanNews report that the initial phase focuses on rest before gradually introducing rehabilitation exercises and individual training sessions.

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The winger is currently working separately from the main squad while recovering from bone edema around the tibia-fibula junction. The club has deliberately avoided placing unnecessary pressure on one of its most important attacking players. Instead of rushing him back into full training, Milan intends to increase his workload only when medical staff are fully satisfied with his progress.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Despite the cautious approach, there is growing confidence that Pulisic could be available for Milan’s opening Serie A fixture against Torino on August 23. Reports suggest new head coach Ruben Amorim expects the American to remain one of the team’s key attacking figures this season. However, neither the coaching staff nor the medical department is willing to compromise his long-term condition simply to accelerate his preseason preparations.

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Italian media indicate the club is even prepared to delay his return beyond the opening weekend if additional recovery time significantly reduces the risk of recurrence during what is expected to be a demanding campaign.