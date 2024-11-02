Fluminense finds itself grappling with one of its most challenging seasons in recent years, hovering around the relegation zone. Adding to their woes, Real Madrid legend Marcelo was involved in a heated exchange with head coach Mano Menezes during the club’s match against Gremio on Matchday 32 of the Brasileirao. This incident led Fluminense to terminate Marcelo’s contract on Saturday.

“Fluminense FC and Marcelo Vieira communicate the termination of the contract by mutual agreement between the parties… The institutional and emotional ties between Fluminense and Marcelo remain strong. The player’s name was recently immortalized at the Xerém training center stadium,” said a Fluminense statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Marcelo, a product of Fluminense’s academy, joined Real Madrid in 2006 at just 18 years old. Over his illustrious career with Los Blancos, the left-back became a club legend, winning the UEFA Champions League five times.

Marcelo returned to Fluminense in 2023, playing a key role in the team’s successful Campeonato Carioca, Copa Libertadores, and Recopa titles. “Fluminense thanks Marcelo and will continue, as always, to be proud of his achievements in all his challenges,” the statement concluded.

What led to Marcelo’s departure

During the game against Gremio, Fluminense was leading 2-1 when Coach Menezes considered bringing Marcelo on to help preserve the lead. However, cameras captured the defender appearing to challenge Menezes’ instructions, leading the coach to change his mind and keep Marcelo on the bench.

“I was going to put Marcelo on, but there was something I didn’t like and I changed my mind. So I put John Kennedy on instead,” Menezes explained in the post-match press conference.

Marcelo has yet to comment on the incident, and his future remains uncertain. Now 36, the former Real Madrid icon is available as a free agent, open to offers from any interested club.