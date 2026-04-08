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Lionel Messi chosen over Cristiano Ronaldo as toughest opponent by Brazil icon Marcelo

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid and Lionel Messi during his Barcelona years.
© Denis Doyle/David Ramos/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid and Lionel Messi during his Barcelona years.

Marcelo is well qualified to speak about many of the biggest soccer stars of this century. He was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and with Neymar on the Brazil national team, but he picked Lionel Messi—whom he faced numerous times while playing against Barcelona.

During a recent conversation on Romario’s YouTube channel, Marcelo was asked which player was the toughest to face, specifically between Ronaldo and Messi. The former left back did not hesitate: “Messi. He was, and is, extraordinary.”

Marcelo then explained the reasoning behind his choice of the Argentine forward. “He understands everything very well. Every position on the field,” the 37-year-old said. “When the ball is coming to him, he already knows where to go and what to do… Messi is incredible, very difficult.”

The matchups between Marcelo and Messi

During his years with Real Madrid and Brazil, Marcelo faced Lionel Messi on numerous occasions. In fact, Messi is the opponent he faced most often in his professional career: 33 matches, with the defender winning 10, drawing seven, and losing the remaining 16.

Marcelo of Real Madrid.

Marcelo playing for Real Madrid.

This matchup was especially demanding for Marcelo given their positions on the field. Messi typically starts his runs on the right side before cutting diagonally toward the center, which often puts him up against opposing left backs—who, if left-footed, must defend him using their weaker right foot.

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That was exactly the situation the Brazilian defender found himself in during his battles with Messi, and it clearly left a lasting impression. “I’m still looking for him to this day, damn it,” Marcelo joked, recalling the moments when Messi would dribble past him.

Marcelo also praises Cristiano Ronaldo

In the same conversation, Romario asked Marcelo who the best teammate of his career was. Cristiano. I played with Gaucho (Ronaldinho), with Roberto Carlos, with Ronaldo (Nazario), with many players. But Cristiano surprised me with his consistency. If he scored 30 goals one year, the next he scored 40,” the former left back said.

He then added that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most professional player he has ever seen: “He is. It’s unbelievable. And it’s not just about arriving earlier or leaving later. No, he’s professional in everything—every aspect shows dedication. Sleep, training, recovery, the game—everything.”

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