Raphinha is having a standout 2024-25 season with FC Barcelona. Alongside rising talent Lamine Yamal, the winger is playing a pivotal role, helping position the team as serious league contenders. Yet, reflecting on his current success, Raphinha highlighted a notable difference in his playing experience under current head coach Hansi Flick compared to his time with Xavi Hernandez.

Flick has elevated Raphinha’s game, leveraging his speed and versatility to make him a constant threat across the final third of the pitch. By contrast, Raphinha often found himself sidelined or subbed off under Xavi’s management, limiting his impact on the field.

“It’s more complicated there (to build confidence). I laugh because it’s happened to me a lot. This isn’t a criticism of Xavi. Subconsciously, I already knew I was going to have to come off. I tried to do everything in 60 minutes, and nothing would work out. And other times, when things did work out, he’d still take me off anyway,” Raphinha shared in an interview with El País.

When asked about the differences between his former coach and Flick, the Brazilian was candid: “They are different people, with different ways of doing their job and dealing with players. It also helps to shift the mindset after not winning anything.”

Raphinha joined Barcelona in the 2022-23 season, with Xavi at the helm. Under Xavi, he appeared in 87 games, tallying 20 goals and 25 assists. Last season, Raphinha played just 1,950 minutes across 37 matches, which spurred rumors about his potential departure. However, his situation has taken a positive turn.

Raphinha fell left out in Barcelona

Given his current form, many would consider Raphinha an invaluable part of Barcelona’s lineup, but that wasn’t always the case. During his initial seasons with the club, Raphinha felt expendable and began to question his own abilities. When asked if he ever felt left out, he responded sincerely:

“At times, yes. Especially during the first six months, the ones before the World Cup. But I also felt it during the other transfer windows. There was always something being said, whether I wasn’t good enough or should be sold… At times, I believed it,” he admitted.

Raphinha’s great season under Flick

Since Flick’s arrival, both Barcelona and Raphinha’s performances have evolved. Traditionally seen as a winger, Flick granted Raphinha free roam on the pitch to lead the team’s offensive efforts, whether in long possessions or quick counterattacks.

So far, he’s having his best season in Los Cules, almost matching his previous records. Across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Raphinha has scored 11 goals and provided 9 assists in just 15 appearances under Flick’s guidance, solidifying his importance to the team.