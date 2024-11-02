Manchester United activated Erik ten Hag‘s one-year contract extension in June, but after one of the team’s poorest starts in Premier League play, club executives decided to part ways with the Dutch manager. Nearly two weeks after his final game at the helm, Ten Hag broke his silence in a heartfelt open letter.

After a promising first season, excitement around Ten Hag was high among Manchester fans. However, he faced challenges in the past two seasons, which ultimately led to the club’s decision to move in a new direction. In a letter released by his agency, SEG, Ten Hag reflected on his tenure:

“Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you. I felt it many times,” Ten Hag described in his letter.

“We won two trophies – achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end… I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory,” he added.

Ten Hag departed United after joining on July 1, 2022, overseeing 128 games with a record of 72 wins, 20 draws, and 36 losses. He claimed two trophies with the Red Devils: the 2022-23 Carabao Cup against Newcastle United and the 2023-24 FA Cup against Manchester City, which marked his highest achievement with the club.

United’s payout to Ten Hag

After choosing to retain Ten Hag in June by activating his contract extension, United reportedly paid approximately $19.4 million to release him from the contract following his departure.

Players show support for Ten Hag

Following the announcement, several Manchester United players posted farewell messages to their former manager. Young players Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho expressed gratitude to Ten Hag for the opportunities he gave them despite their youth.

The coach also received a message from captain Bruno Fernandes, wishing him the best for the future. “Thanks for everything boss! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future. Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!,” Fernandes posted on Instagram.