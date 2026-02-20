Cristiano Ronaldo’s son isn’t alone: Marcelo’s son also claims first title as Enzo Alves stars at 2026 U-17 Algarve Tournament, but not with Brazil

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo have shaped modern soccer history with their achievements on the biggest stages, but now their sons are beginning to carve out their own paths in the game. At the 2026 Algarve Tournament, the spotlight naturally followed Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., yet another young name with a legendary surname quietly stole headlines by lifting his first international trophy — and doing so with a different national team than many expected.

The tournament became a showcase of soccer’s next generation, with youth academies and national team structures pushing new talents into the limelight. While Ronaldo Jr. offered flashes of promise, it was Marcelo’s son, Enzo Alves, who delivered a decisive statement that hinted at a future star emerging beyond the shadow of his father.

The Algarve International Tournament served as a key developmental step for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who represented the Portugal youth national team. He made an early impression in the opening match, coming on as a substitute against Japan and immediately adding attacking impetus.

His first start came against the Netherlands, where he played roughly 45 minutes on the left wing. Analysts highlighted his improved tactical discipline, intelligent movement, and willingness to combine with teammates rather than relying solely on individual flair. Portugal secured a narrow win, and Ronaldo Jr.’s performance reflected steady development within a structured system.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Portugal U-16

In the final against Germany, he came off the bench as the Selecao secured a victory to lift the tournament’s U-16 trophy. While he did not register a goal or assist in the decisive match, his contribution across the tournament formed part of an unbeaten campaign that added another youth title to his growing résumé.

The breakthrough of Marcelo’s son

However, the Algarve tournament produced another headline story, one that resonated across youth soccer circles and social media alike. In the middle of the competition, it became clear that Enzo Alves, the son of Marcelo, had lifted his first international trophy not with Brazil, but with Spain’s U-17 national team.

The young striker delivered a defining performance in a dominant 7-0 victory over Finland, scoring a brace that helped secure the Algarve International Tournament title. The result crowned his national team champions on goal difference, highlighting both their attacking ruthlessness and mental strength under pressure.

Enzo Alves lifting the 2026 Algarve International Trophy with Spain U-17

Developed in the Real Madrid academy, Enzo Alves displayed a blend of finishing instinct, dribbling ability, and creativity; traits reminiscent of the attacking soccer environment he grew up in. Yet his performances suggested he is more than just a famous surname.

New narrative beyond the surname

The tournament triumph was not simply about one player. The national team produced a collective statement, delivering a ruthless attacking display that reflected both identity and evolution in youth soccer philosophy.

Since the current coaching staff took over, the team has remained unbeaten with nine wins and one draw, a statistic that has fueled optimism ahead of the upcoming elite qualifying round for the U-17 European Championship. For Enzo Alves, the Algarve triumph represents a symbolic turning point.

Marcelo and his son Enzo Alves

Much like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., he has lived under constant scrutiny due to his famous father. However, his brace in the final and the title-winning campaign have begun to shift perceptions. Rather than being seen solely as Marcelo’s son, he is increasingly viewed as a forward capable of defining his generation. His technical profile, creativity, and finishing ability suggest a player with genuine potential to shape youth soccer narratives.