Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso makes final statement on Rodrygo amid departure rumors

Rodrygo has become one of the hottest topics of the 2025 summer transfer window following reports linking him with a move away from Real Madrid after slipping down the pecking order. With only a week left before the window closes, head coach Xabi Alonso has delivered a clear statement on the Brazilian’s future at the club.

Since Alonso took charge ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, fans have been eager to see how his system would reshape the squad. While Madrid reached the semifinal stage, Rodrygo’s role diminished significantly, logging just 93 minutes across six appearances.

That lack of playing time fueled speculation about a potential exit, with rumors resurfacing after the season opener against Osasuna, where Rodrygo remained an unused substitute. However, on Sunday against Real Oviedo, the 24-year-old returned to the starting lineup on the left wing, as Alonso made the bold call to leave Vinicius Junior on the bench.

In his postgame press conference following Madrid’s 3-0 win over Oviedo, Alonso was asked about Rodrygo’s performance, and the coach gave a direct response: “He had a good game. On the left side, he linked up well with Alvaro (Carreras); Arda (Guler) and Kylian (Mbappe) were also drifting over there. He had a couple of shots, and it was difficult to find spaces with Oviedo sitting so deep.”

Rodrygo of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid CF at Carlos Tartiere on August 24, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain.

After Rodrygo played 63 minutes in Matchday 2 of La Liga, Alonso ended his remarks on a positive note, making it clear the Brazilian still has a role to play. “I liked what I saw. After last week, we need everyone, and Rodrygo is one more piece of the team,” the coach told reporters.

Manchester City, the only contender left for Rodrygo

While Rodrygo may not have the same superstar status as Vinicius or Mbappé, he remains a valuable asset for Real Madrid, who have reportedly set a €100 million price tag as the minimum for any potential deal. At this stage, Manchester City are the only serious club still in the race, though the move hinges on several conditions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City’s pursuit of Rodrygo depends entirely on the future of Savinho. Tottenham Hotspur are actively pushing to sign the Brazilian winger, preparing a bid worth more than €70 million in the coming days. If that deal goes through, it could trigger a domino effect that sees Rodrygo leave Madrid for the Premier League champions.