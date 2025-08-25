Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Real Madrid
Comments

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso makes final statement on Rodrygo amid departure rumors

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and CD Leganes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 29, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesRodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and CD Leganes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 29, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Rodrygo has become one of the hottest topics of the 2025 summer transfer window following reports linking him with a move away from Real Madrid after slipping down the pecking order. With only a week left before the window closes, head coach Xabi Alonso has delivered a clear statement on the Brazilian’s future at the club.

Since Alonso took charge ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, fans have been eager to see how his system would reshape the squad. While Madrid reached the semifinal stage, Rodrygo’s role diminished significantly, logging just 93 minutes across six appearances.

That lack of playing time fueled speculation about a potential exit, with rumors resurfacing after the season opener against Osasuna, where Rodrygo remained an unused substitute. However, on Sunday against Real Oviedo, the 24-year-old returned to the starting lineup on the left wing, as Alonso made the bold call to leave Vinicius Junior on the bench.

In his postgame press conference following Madrid’s 3-0 win over Oviedo, Alonso was asked about Rodrygo’s performance, and the coach gave a direct response: “He had a good game. On the left side, he linked up well with Alvaro (Carreras); Arda (Guler) and Kylian (Mbappe) were also drifting over there. He had a couple of shots, and it was difficult to find spaces with Oviedo sitting so deep.”

Rodrygo of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid CF at Carlos Tartiere on August 24, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid CF at Carlos Tartiere on August 24, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain.

After Rodrygo played 63 minutes in Matchday 2 of La Liga, Alonso ended his remarks on a positive note, making it clear the Brazilian still has a role to play. “I liked what I saw. After last week, we need everyone, and Rodrygo is one more piece of the team,” the coach told reporters.

Advertisement
Like Vinicius, another Real Madrid star set to be left out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers squad

see also

Like Vinicius, another Real Madrid star set to be left out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers squad

Manchester City, the only contender left for Rodrygo

While Rodrygo may not have the same superstar status as Vinicius or Mbappé, he remains a valuable asset for Real Madrid, who have reportedly set a €100 million price tag as the minimum for any potential deal. At this stage, Manchester City are the only serious club still in the race, though the move hinges on several conditions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City’s pursuit of Rodrygo depends entirely on the future of Savinho. Tottenham Hotspur are actively pushing to sign the Brazilian winger, preparing a bid worth more than €70 million in the coming days. If that deal goes through, it could trigger a domino effect that sees Rodrygo leave Madrid for the Premier League champions.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Carlo Ancelotti revealed the squad list for the upcoming Brazil games, and doubts raised when he decided to leave Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo out.

Liverpool or Manchester City? Rodrygo reportedly ready to leave Real Madrid for Premier League move

Liverpool or Manchester City? Rodrygo reportedly ready to leave Real Madrid for Premier League move

Rodrygo Goes’ future at Real Madrid doesn’t look very promising, and the Premier League is emerging as his most likely destination. Manchester City and Liverpool are currently the frontrunners to land the Brazilian star.

After Grealish’s exit: Manchester City targeting Real Madrid star in blockbuster move

After Grealish’s exit: Manchester City targeting Real Madrid star in blockbuster move

Manchester City shakes up its attack by sending Jack Grealish to Everton on loan and selling Savinho to Tottenham, moves that open both financial and tactical space for a blockbuster signing.

Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina favorites for 2026 World Cup? Coach De la Fuente makes things clear

Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina favorites for 2026 World Cup? Coach De la Fuente makes things clear

Head coach Luis de la Fuente issued a response if Lamine Yamal's Spain and Lionel Messi's Argentina are positioned as favorites for the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo