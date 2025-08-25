Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo misses another title opportunity with Al-Nassr: How many has Lionel Messi won with Inter Miami?

By Francisco Quatrin

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite becoming the highest-paid athlete in the world with Al-Nassr, has endured repeated disappointment.
After dominating European soccer for nearly two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo decided to write the final chapters of their careers on opposite sides of the world. The Argentine genius chose to bring his magic to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, while the Portuguese superstar accepted a record-breaking deal with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Both moves shook the global game, but their results on the field have been very different.

Despite the eye-watering contract and global attention, Ronaldo’s Saudi adventure has been frustrating on the field. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has yet to lift a single trophy since arriving in Riyadh.

His latest heartbreak came this past Saturday in the Saudi Super Cup Final, where Al-Nassr fell to Al-Ahli on penalties after a dramatic 2–2 draw. For Ronaldo, it was another missed opportunity, extending a drought that has left both him and his fans still waiting for that first taste of silverware in the Middle East.

At 40 years old, time is running out for Ronaldo to cement his Saudi stint with a championship. While his performances remain competitive and his global brand stronger than ever, the reality is clear: titles have eluded him since his move away from Europe.

Messi’s American dream in Miami

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi charted a different course. After a turbulent spell with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine legend shocked the soccer world in 2023 by choosing Inter Miami as his next destination. For Major League Soccer, it was a historic moment: the greatest player of all time joining a league eager to make its mark on the global stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches exclusive milestone forever out of Lionel Messi’s reach

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches exclusive milestone forever out of Lionel Messi’s reach

Unlike Ronaldo’s experience in Saudi Arabia, Messi wasted no time making history. Within weeks of his arrival, he led Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup 2023, delivering unforgettable performances and sparking a surge of enthusiasm across U.S. soccer. That victory not only rewrote the club’s history books but also energized the city of Miami, with fans flooding stadiums to witness Messi’s brilliance firsthand.

The success didn’t stop there. In 2024, Inter Miami captured the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the best regular-season team in MLS. Though the club later stumbled in the playoffs, Messi’s impact was undeniable: he transformed a struggling franchise into a legitimate contender and a must-watch team for fans around the world.

Two legends, diverging legacies

Today, the contrast between these two icons couldn’t be sharper. Cristiano Ronaldo remains title-less in Saudi Arabia, while Lionel Messi has already brought trophies, prestige, and global attention to MLS and Inter Miami. Both remain the faces of soccer’s modern era, but their late-career choices are writing very different chapters in their stories.

