Real Madrid aims to rebound from their midweek Champions League defeat to Liverpool when they face Getafe in La Liga on Sunday. However, the team’s injury situation and the recent form of Kylian Mbappé continue to dominate pre-match discussions.

Much of the pre-match press conference centered on Kylian Mbappé’s performance. Ancelotti dismissed suggestions of an individual problem, emphasizing that the team as a whole is responsible for the current situation.

“Mbappé’s problem is the problem we all have. The idea is to try to bring out our best version, from him, from myself, from other players? The problem is a team that for the moment has been able to have continuity in the season and bring out its best version. It’s not a problem of one player, it’s a problem of each one of us. We don’t consider it an individual problem of a player who, among other things, is new here, is adapting, has eight goals, has participated in the attacking play with assists? We can all do better.”

When asked about helping Mbappé rediscover his best form, Ancelotti stressed patience and collective support: “He hasn’t dropped off, he’s aware that he has to do better. Many of my players have missed penalties and we have to keep supporting and helping them. We have to think that it’s a collective problem and not an individual one…The idea of having patience is the right idea.” Ancelotti also stated that he shares Mbappé’s determination to find their best form.

The Vinicius return and positional dynamics

The return of Vinicius Júnior from injury adds another layer of complexity, impacting Mbappé’s deployment. Ancelotti acknowledged this potential challenge: “I don’t know. I think Mbappe is more used to playing on the inside or on the left. Vinicius is less used to playing on the inside, but he’s realising that playing on the inside he’s very dangerous. It will depend on the games.”

Ancelotti confirmed the return of Rodrygo Goes for the Getafe match, and also said that Federico Valverde will resume his midfield role after filling in at right-back due to injuries. The potential for Endrick to start against Getafe was also mentioned, suggesting a strategic shift to compensate for the injury absences.

Ancelotti acknowledged the difficulties caused by the high number of injuries this season, stating that only last season was “quite easy” and that challenges should be seen as opportunities for growth. He reinforced the need for patience and a strong team attitude. The return of several key players is anticipated soon.

Despite the numerous injuries and recent inconsistent results, Ancelotti maintains optimism, focusing on a collective effort and the impending return of several key players. His emphasis on patience and teamwork suggests a strategic approach towards overcoming the current challenges.