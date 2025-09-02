Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
serie a
Comments

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez’s new era under Massimiliano Allegri at Milan: Massive clearout leaves just nine players from last season

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty images & IMAGOSantiago Gimenez (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez have returned to Milanello this summer only to find themselves in a vastly different environment. Massimiliano Allegri and new sporting director Igli Tare have overseen a complete overhaul, leaving just nine players from the 2024-25 squad. The revolution has been swift, bold, and risky — and Milan fans are already divided on whether it will propel the Rossoneri back to the top or set them back even further.

The club’s new direction followed a disappointing campaign in which Milan, despite lifting the Supercoppa Italiana, finished outside the European qualification spots under Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao. The lack of progress forced Gerry Cardinale and RedBird Capital to act decisively in May, appointing Allegri and Tare to lead a structural reset.

While Pulisic and Gimenez headline the new project, only a handful of players managed to keep their place in the first-team plans. The survivors are Mike Maignan, Lorenzo Torriani, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic, Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Youssouf Fofana.

That means 23 players left Milan in the summer — through sales, loans, or expiring contracts — reducing the squad to just 22 registered names. Of those, only 19 are outfield players, leaving Allegri with one of the leanest squads in Serie A.

As MilanNews points out, “With so many exits and only 10 new arrivals, the squad looks dangerously thin, especially with injuries already hitting key areas.”

Advertisement

Big departures and major sales

The biggest shock of the summer transfer window was the exit of Theo Hernandez, who left for a fee close to $29 million, while Malick Thiaw and Tijjani Reijnders were also sold. In total, Milan collected $105 million from permanent sales, while loan deals added another $9 million. The overall income stood at around $114 million, with capital gains of approximately $80 million, thanks especially Reijnders’ transfer.

These departures marked the end of an era, as key figures who once embodied the club’s resurgence under Stefano Pioli were moved on to make way for Allegri’s reshaping.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Cost of reinvention

Milan were the highest spender in Serie A during the summer window, investing heavily in every department. Ten new signings arrived, including a mix of veterans and emerging stars.

  • Christopher Nkunku – $40 million
  • Ardon Jashari – $37 million
  • Adrien Rabiot – $10.5 million
  • Luca Ricci – $22 million
  • Luka Modric – free, but his signing added experience
  • David Odogu – $17 million
  • Pietro Terracciano – backup goalkeeper
  • Pervis Estupinan – $16 million
  • Zachary Athekame – $10 million
  • Koni De Winter – $23 million

In total, Milan spent $175.5 million, bringing the net spend to nearly $60 million after accounting for sales. Calcio e Finanza estimated the immediate impact on the club’s balance sheet at just over $115 million, a figure that underlines how committed RedBird are to rebuilding quickly.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic back in USMNT fold and training for starts against South Korea & Japan

Christian Pulisic back in USMNT fold and training for starts against South Korea & Japan

Christian Pulisic returns to the USMNT for September friendlies against South Korea and Japan after missing the Gold Cup this summer.

Christian Pulisic gets deadline day boost as AC Milan sign German wonderkid after Liverpool’s Gomez snub

Christian Pulisic gets deadline day boost as AC Milan sign German wonderkid after Liverpool’s Gomez snub

After dropping Liverpool's Joe Gomez as an option, AC Milan are now boosting Christian Pulisic's squad with a German wonderkid.

Christian Pulisic could lose USMNT star teammate at AC Milan in move to Serie A rival

Christian Pulisic could lose USMNT star teammate at AC Milan in move to Serie A rival

Just at the end of the transfer window, Christian Pulisic could lose a USMNT star teammate at AC Milan to make his move to a Serie A rival.

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal suggests Ballon d’Or winner for transfer move

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal suggests Ballon d’Or winner for transfer move

To bolster the squad, Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has suggested a Ballon d’Or winner as a potential target for the club.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo