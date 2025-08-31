Real Madrid sets an unwanted La Liga record with no team even close

Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 2–1 in their latest LaLiga match, but the final score could have been far more comfortable. On three separate occasions, goals scored by Xabi Alonso’s team were ruled out after VAR (Video Assistant Referee) intervention—two for offside by Kylian Mbappé and another for a handball by Arda Güler.

All three decisions were deemed correct but were almost impossible for the human eye to detect without technology. The incident reignited debates about VAR’s role in modern soccer, especially since just four hours earlier in the same matchday, Atlético Madrid was awarded a controversial goal despite Giuliano Simeone appearing to be offside in the buildup.

Former referee Iturralde González described the Atlético goal decision as “one of the most serious VAR errors in the last seven years”, while Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso openly expressed his disbelief that the goal stood.

The VAR statistic that stands out

Beyond the controversy of one match, the situation shed light on a striking statistic that particularly frustrates Real Madrid fans. Since VAR was introduced to LaLiga after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, no team has had more goals disallowed by the system than Real Madrid.

In total, 37 Real Madrid goals have been overturned by VAR—a figure that places them far ahead of any other club in Spain’s top flight. Their closest challenger is Villarreal, with just 20 goals disallowed, nearly half the number. Sevilla follows with 19, while rivals Barcelona are seventh on the list with 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid superstar snubbed from England squad after Premier League exit

VAR goals disallowed in LaLiga (Since 2018)

Real Madrid: 37

Villarreal: 20

Sevilla: 19

Atlético Madrid: 18

Celta Vigo: 17

Real Sociedad: 16

Barcelona: 14

Espanyol: 14

Valencia: 14

A growing source of frustration

For Real Madrid supporters, the statistic reinforces a long-standing belief that their team has been disproportionately affected by VAR decisions. While technology is meant to provide fairness and accuracy, critics argue that its application has been inconsistent, with some calls—like Atlético’s goal on the same weekend—sparking outrage.

The debate over VAR is far from new, but with Real Madrid’s unwanted record, the conversation has gained fresh intensity. Whether the system truly levels the playing field or creates new controversies remains a topic that will continue to dominate Spanish soccer.

Advertisement