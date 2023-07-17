A new contract with Manchester United now has Marcus Rashford in the upper echelon of wages in the Premier League. His new five-year deal keeps Rashford at his boyhood club through at least 2028. Fresh off scoring a sensational 30 goals in 56 appearances with the Red Devils, Rashford will continue his stay.

Originally, Rashford’s contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The news of Rashford’s contract is not yet confirmed by the club. However, extension talks have been ongoing for some time. At no point has Rashford indicated a desire to leave the club. Even then, several clubs came calling for the Englishman before and during his scintillating 2022/23 campaign. For example, PSG expressed an interest in landing Rashford. Moreover, other European clubs were prepared to pay more money to Rashford.

Yet, he elected to stay at United. There, he has ambitions to win major trophies. The silverware he has won with United in his career thus far includes an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Europa League.

However, The Athletic reports the new Marcus Rashford contract at Manchester United does come with a significant pay raise. Previously, Rashford was pulling in around $325,000 per week. Starting in 2024/25, Rashford will bump that up to just shy of $500,000 per week.

Rashford new United contract puts him in top tier of wages

Therefore, only three other players will be making more money per week in the Premier League than Marcus Rashford. Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne both earn $650,000 per week. Erling Haaland’s base salary is going to be the same as Rashford’s. However, Haaland has a number of bonuses and incentives built into his contract that make him the highest-paid player in the English top flight.

Rashford signing on is a major boost of confidence for United. The club also landed Andre Onana this week as it looks to build on a successful first season under Erik ten Hag.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images