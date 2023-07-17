Manchester United secured the services of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. In a $56.6 million move, the Cameroonian replaces the outgoing David de Gea between the stick at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old Onana established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world over recent years. Before moving to Inter Milan in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer, Onana was the goalkeeper for Ajax and Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag, now the boss at Manchester United wants to bring in another familiar face to help rebuild the Old Trafford club into a European powerhouse. Onana joins Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Donny van de Beek as former Ajax players currently as Red Devils.

Last season, Onana mustered eight clean sheets in 24 appearances with the Nerazzurri. He played a key role in Inter Milan winning the Supercoppa Italiana, where he pitched a shutout in the final. In the UEFA Champions League, Onana led all goalkeepers with a total of 48 saves. That allowed Inter to reach the Champions League Final for the first time since 2010. However, he and Inter lost to a lone Rodri goal in the Final. Crucially for ten Hag’s system, Onana can be something of a deep-lying playmaker behind the defense to help move the ball forward.

Onana will have major shoes to fill when he gets to Old Trafford. With David de Gea ending his stay after 12 seasons, the Spaniard set many records with United. For example, he holds the record for goalkeeper appearances with 545 and clean sheets with 190.

United targeting another Serie A player after Andre Onana

At the other end of the field, Erik ten Hag is targeting a young Serie A forward. Rasmus Højlund of Atalanta is a 20-year-old forward that could fit in well for Manchester United. Despite just nine goals in his 32-game debut season in Serie A, Højlund showed great potential to grow. The Denmark international cost Atalanta almost $20 million last summer.

However, the Italian outfit could turn a quick and hefty profit if it sells Højlund. The Guardian reports that Atalanta’s asking price could hover around $80 million. United has not sent in an official bid, but it has held discussions with Atalanta over a potential transfer that could include player swaps.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto