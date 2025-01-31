Manchester United have spent the entire January transfer window attempting to resolve Marcus Rashford‘s future, but various obstacles have prevented a move. With negotiations with FC Barcelona now stalled, a Premier League side is reportedly considering a move for the English forward.

Several clubs have already ruled out signing Rashford: Juventus opted for Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan prioritized Kyle Walker, and Borussia Dortmund have changed their focus due to the financial demands.

Barcelona appeared to be the frontrunner for Rashford’s loan deal, but financial constraints have complicated the move. The club needed to offload players to meet the financial demands of the deal, but with Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen unwilling to leave, Rashford’s transfer has become financially unfeasible. As a result, his representatives are now exploring alternative options.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are considering Marcus Rashford as a potential reinforcement for their attacking line. While the English forward prefers either Barcelona or staying at Manchester United, Villa’s interest has been driven by manager Unai Emery, who has requested information on the conditions of a possible deal.

With striker Jhon Duran completing his move to Al Nassr, the Birmingham club is actively searching for a high-profile addition to bolster its attack. Though Villa are not in the Premier League title race, they have secured a spot in the Champions League Round of 16, making them an appealing destination for Rashford.

Aston Villa’s hunt for attacking reinforcements

Following Duran’s departure to Saudi Arabia and Emiliano Buendia’s loan move to Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa now lack depth in attack. The club even rejected a $72M bid from Arsenal for star striker Ollie Watkins, highlighting their commitment to keeping key players.

Alongside Rashford, Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio and Chelsea’s João Félix have emerged as alternative targets for Villa. Emery has long admired both players, and given their limited playing time at their respective clubs, a move could benefit them.

However, Rashford’s situation remains the most challenging in terms of match fitness. The Manchester United forward has been left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the past 12 matches, but a transfer to a club like Aston Villa—one capable of covering his wages—could provide the ideal environment for him to revive his career.