Raphinha slams referees after Barcelona’s La Liga loss to Girona: ‘If we must play against everybody, it’s fine’

Raphinha was back in the team for the match against Girona on Monday. However, his return was not enough to prevent an unexpected Barcelona defeat, which left Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings.

Complaints have flooded the media in the last few days following Pau Cubarsí’s disallowed goal in the Copa del Rey semifinal loss to Atletico Madrid. That time the club submitted a formal complaint to the Real Federación Española de Fútbol. Now it was the winger who used his platform to make his voice heard.

The post had a clear message for the referees. Raphinha wrote: “We have many things to improve, but not just us. It’s hard when the rules change if they are in your favor or against you. If we must play against everybody to win, it’s fine. We will do it. Go Barça forever.”

Cubarsí was also critical

Girona were worthy opponents and handed Barcelona’s rivals the La Liga lead. There were defensive mistakes again, as has often been the case, but there was also major controversy in the decisive goal.

What every player complained about was a foul on Jules Koundé by Echeverri that changed the course of yesterday’s match. Cubarsí was a bit more measured than his teammate in an interview with DAZN.

see also Marcus Rashford future could be decided soon as Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly open talks over the English striker

The defender said: “Everybody saw it; we are not going to comment on that. People know what happened. From inside we couldn’t do anything. We don’t have to argue with the referee. We must improve.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good news for Barcelona

The match left a very sour taste because the performance wasn’t good on top of the result. It could have been worse after Eric García had to leave with 20 minutes still to play because of a hamstring issue.

On Tuesday the player underwent a medical examination to determine whether he would miss time. Fortunately for the defender, there was no injury that will force him to be sidelined, which is positive considering he left the field in pain.