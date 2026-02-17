Trending topics:
Marcus Rashford future could be decided soon as Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly open talks over the English striker

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have emerged as one of the world’s premier attacking teams. With numerous options in their offensive lineup, coach Hansi Flick has successfully brought out the best in his players, with Marcus Rashford‘s breakout performance being the most surprising. In response, the Blaugranas have reportedly already taken steps to secure Rashford’s services on a permanent basis, engaging in discussions with Manchester United.

According to Matteo Moretto, Barcelona have already decided to meet with Manchester United in an effort to secure Marcus Rashford’s continuity. While the Blaugranas are looking to reduce the transfer fee to around €25 million, the Red Devils remain firm at €30-35 million, as they are not completely closed to his return, with Michael Carrick keen to have him in his plans. Despite this, the Englishman is pushing for a permanent move to the Spanish side.

Even though Rashford has not established himself as an undisputed starter, he has remained one of Barcelona’s most productive players. After featuring in 34 matches, the Englishman has scored 10 goals, making him the team’s fifth-highest scorer. In addition, he has provided 13 assists, leading the squad in that category. As a result, Hansi Flick is pushing to secure his continuity, having proven to be a difference-maker in the minutes he has played.

While Marcus continues to show great talent and shine for the Blaugranas, a permanent move is far from a done deal. As per several Spanish outlets reports, the front office believes paying around €30–35 million for the Englishman could be excessive. Since he has not established himself as an undisputed starter, they are looking for ways to reduce that figure. If the Red Devils decide not to accept, Rashford’s tenure at Barcelona could conclude at the end of the season.

Report: Barcelona keep two LaLiga gems as Rashford replacements

Despite Barcelona still competing for major objectives this season, they appear to have already begun planning for the 2026–27 campaign. Signing a defender and a center forward has emerged as a reported priority. Alongside these targets, ensuring Marcus Rashford’s continued presence is seen as a major focus. However, the Blaugranas also have two young LaLiga players in mind as alternatives if the Englishman does not remain with the team.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce battle for Bundesliga star as Manchester United reportedly join race to sign him

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce battle for Bundesliga star as Manchester United reportedly join race to sign him

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the development of Abde Ezzalzouli and Jan Virgili. After shining in LaLiga, both former players remain on the club’s radar for a potential return. In addition, they retain 40% of any future sale of Virgili and 20% of any future sale of Abde, which would lower the cost of bringing them back. Given that both players are still young, they could consider the return of either one in a similar €30–35 million deal.

