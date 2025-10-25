Raphinha ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reveals unexpected reason behind latest injury blow

Just when it seemed Barcelona might finally have some good news on the injury front, Raphinha’s relapse has delivered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid. The Brazilian winger, once expected to make his comeback for the highly anticipated clash, will now miss the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring problem.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed the news on Saturday morning, admitting that the timing and management of Raphinha’s recovery have backfired. The 34-year-old manager, who has already been serving a touchline suspension from the previous match, now faces his biggest selection headache since taking over the Blaugrana.

With Robert Lewandowski still unavailable, the German tactician must once again reshuffle his attacking options — a tough task against a Real Madrid side riding high on confidence and top of La Liga.

The setback was confirmed after tests conducted on Friday afternoon revealed a relapse in Raphinha’s right hamstring, the same area injured in the match against Real Oviedo last month. According to Diario AS, “The new injury is relatively more optimistic than the previous one,” but it is still serious enough to sideline him for around three weeks.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.

That means the 28-year-old will miss several key fixtures, including league matches against Elche and Celta Vigo, and the Champions League clash with Club Brugge. His earliest possible return could come after the November international break, most likely in the away fixture against Athletic Club on November 22. The relapse comes barely a week after the winger had returned to full training, fueling questions about whether the Catalans may have pushed him too soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flick admits the truth — and points fingers

In a candid moment with journalists at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground, Hansi Flick privately acknowledged that Raphinha’s recovery was rushed. Diario AS reported that the German coach “organized an informal briefing” and admitted that the club’s eagerness to have the Brazilian back in time for El Clasico played a part in the relapse.

While Flick did not name anyone directly, Spanish outlets described his comments as “pointing fingers at an ironic culprit” — the club’s own medical and technical staff. According to Mundo Deportivo, “Barcelona are internally accepting a mea culpa for accelerating his return.”

Raphinha and Hansi Flick

Advertisement

Advertisement

That admission echoes what many feared: the urgency to face Real Madrid may have come at the expense of Raphinha’s health. Barca, however, has reportedly decided not to issue a formal medical statement to avoid further controversy. The club wants to “close the chapter quietly” before the crucial derby in Madrid.

The 28-year-old winger’s relapse means he will spend nearly two full months out of action since the original injury in late September. For a player whose intensity and creativity often spark Barcelona’s attack, this is a devastating setback.