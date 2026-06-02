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Lamine Yamal picks his best and worst match: One for Barcelona and one for Spain

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Yamal has scored in important matches
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesYamal has scored in important matches

With the World Cup bringing many of the sport’s biggest stars together, Lamine Yamal is one of the names to watch closely. The right winger has played plenty of great matches, but he has had some tough ones too. He was the one who picked his best and worst match, one with Spain and the other with Barcelona.

Yamal said when asked about the best match: The match against Real Madrid, the 4-3. I scored a goal and I gave an assist to Ralphinha with the outside [Ralphinha missed the header]. And the ‘worst match?’ The one against Portugal in the Nations League.”

The forward shared a video on his YouTube channel about a day in his life that showcased many things he did. Among them was a short chat with his cousin Moha and childhood friend Soha, who are usually around him, where this conversation occurred.

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The matches

Those matches Yamal talked about were memorable ones. The one he listed as his best came on May 11, 2025, in a La Liga match against Real Madrid, when he scored in Barcelona’s 4-3 win after the team had fallen behind 2-0.

In his career, there have not been many bad matches so far, since Yamal has been a big reason behind Barcelona’s rise. With Spain, he has also been very important, even if he was not at his best in every game.

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The match against Portugal was the Nations League final from last year, played on June 8. Spain took the lead through Martín Zubimendi, but Nuno Mendes equalized for Portugal. Mikel Oyarzabal then restored Spain’s advantage before Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-2. Portugal eventually lifted the trophy after winning the penalty shootout in Munich.

A Ronaldinho interaction

Part of the video also shows the player doing a promotion for McDonald’s. In that section, Ronaldinho appears to greet him. While the two were keeping the ball up for the camera after apparently talking about the Camp Nou renovation, Yamal praised the Brazilian over him: “He’s not dropping the ball. Maybe I will.”

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