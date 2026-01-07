Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL interest, says Flick

Robert Lewandowski’s future has become one of the biggest question marks at FC Barcelona, especially after he was left as an unused substitute in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal. Following the win over Athletic Club, and amid links to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, head coach Hansi Flick addressed the striker’s situation and offered insight into what lies ahead.

Ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Athletic Club, eyebrows were raised when both Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski were named on the bench. While the 18-year-old was managing a minor physical issue, the Polish striker showed no signs of injury, yet Flick opted to start Ferran Torres instead.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Flick was asked directly about the possibility of Lewandowski leaving the club, and his response only fueled further speculation: “I don’t know. I’m very happy that he’s part of our team, and he’s at a good level, he’s in good form, he’s training very well, scoring goals, and controlling his position very well.“

While acknowledging Lewandowski’s recent improvement in form, Flick also emphasized the competition for minutes up front. “But there are two other players who also play his position and are at a good level. I’m not saying he’s going to leave the club, no. We’ve had enough time, I’ve spoken with him, but we’ll decide at the end of the season,” he concluded.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona sitting on the bench against CD Guadalajara.

Lewandowski is currently in the final year of the four-year contract he signed when he joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2022. He was the club’s top scorer last season with 42 goals in 52 matches, but after battling injuries during the current campaign, and with his 38th birthday approaching in August, questions have emerged about whether Barcelona should offer him a new deal at his current salary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Raphinha issues warning to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid after Barcelona reach Spanish Super Cup final

So far in the 2025-26 season, Lewandowski has logged 942 minutes across 19 appearances, averaging just under 50 minutes per match, with nine goals and two assists. Despite his status as one of the most prolific scorers of his generation, he has started only once in Barcelona’s last six matches (vs. Eintracht Frankfurt) and has been an unused substitute in three of them, signaling a potential shift in his role.

Lewandowski drawing interest from the Saudi Pro League

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Lewandowski has already attracted interest from multiple clubs. Reports have even linked him to discussions involving Chicago Fire, with Sporting Director Gregg Berhalter and agent Pini Zahavi said to be involved. As uncertainty continues, the Saudi Pro League has also emerged as a potential destination.

According to Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Al Hilal explored the possibility of including Lewandowski in a broader deal that would have sent João Cancelo back to Barcelona. However, the report adds that Lewandowski’s priority remains finishing the season with Barcelona, where he is said to be happy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a cornerstone of the Saudi Pro League and is under contract with Al Nassr through 2027. With Karim Benzema’s deal set to expire at the end of the season, questions remain about whether another high-profile striker could be targeted, potentially opening the door for a move for Lewandowski as well.