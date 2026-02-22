Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence with strong commitment message to Al Nassr and Saudi Pro League weeks after boycott

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in strong form since his return to Al Nassr following controversy involving both the league and the Public Investment Fund at the end of the winter transfer window. After scoring a brace against Al Hazm, the Portuguese star finally broke his silence and delivered a message reaffirming his commitment to both the club and the Saudi Pro League.

During a protest that began in the first week of February, Ronaldo’s reported frustration centered on what he viewed as favoritism toward Al Hilal, leading him to sit out two consecutive league matches. The dissatisfaction was also reportedly tied to delayed payments affecting Al Nassr staff, an issue later resolved, after which Ronaldo returned to action.

He made his comeback in the February 14 match against Al Fateh and, despite having gone two weeks without playing, scored in a 2-0 victory. On February 21, Ronaldo continued his strong run with two goals against Al Hazm, moving closer to Ivan Toney in the Golden Boot race.

Ronaldo’s commitment to Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo had not publicly addressed his protest, and after several social media posts directed at Al Nassr, he finally spoke to reporters during Founding Day celebrations. “I’m very happy. As I’ve said so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia, it’s a country that welcome very well to me, my family, my friends, I’m happy here, I want to continue here,” he stated after the game.

Tweet placeholder

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia in December 2022, Ronaldo has become a central figure in the country’s sporting project, particularly with an eye toward the 2034 World Cup. Following his recent boycott, speculation grew that he might leave the league after that tournament, but his latest remarks reinforced his commitment to the project in the Middle East, where he is under contract through June 2027.

Al Nassr reclaim top spot in league

Al Nassr opened the 2025-26 season with the best start in Saudi Pro League history, winning 10 straight matches to establish themselves as the clear leader. However, a stretch of one draw and three consecutive losses in four games saw the club slide down the standings and struggle to keep pace with its rivals.

Ronaldo also addressed the team’s current position, now back atop the table with 55 points after Al Hilal slipped to second following a 1–1 draw with Al Ittihad: “The most important it’s that we keep pushing, we are there at the top. Let’s see, we do our job, win, make pressure, and let’s see at the end of the season.

Ronaldo recently stressed the importance of taking things “step by step” as the club pursues its primary objective, the league title, and with four goals in his last three matches, the striker remains confident in the team’s form. “We’re on track, we’re back, we’re good, we’re confident. Game by game, we’re in good shape. Let’s see what happens,” he concluded.

