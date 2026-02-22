Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic could receive major defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly chase Premier League star for 2026-27 season

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.

AC Milan have managed to establish themselves as one of the most consistent teams in Serie A. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri has struggled to rotate the squad, as he has very few quality options on the bench. Chasing a competitive boost, Christian Pulisic could receive a major reinforcement. The Rossoneri are reportedly targeting a Premier League defensive star ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Mark Brus in CaughtOffSide, AC Milan remain in constant contact with John Stones of Manchester City. After a successful spell under Pep Guardiola, he is reportedly looking to leave as a free agent, as he has not regained his importance in the starting lineup. In response, the Rossoneri could look to secure his arrival, as his experience and talent could be decisive for Massimiliano Allegri, who currently has very few alternatives in that position.

Despite the Rossoneri’s interest, Stones is also attracting attention from two major European clubs. Both Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid consider him a priority, complicating a potential move to the Italian side. In fact, coach Vincent Kompany is already in contact with John, as he views his arrival at the German club as key to strengthening the rotation. However, the Premier League star will not make a decision until the end of the season.

John Stones has dealt with a series of thigh injuries over the last four seasons, raising concerns. In the current campaign, the Englishman has already missed 21 matches due to the same issue, and last season he was sidelined for 18 games for the same reason. As a result, he is no longer a regular starter for Pep Guardiola. Despite this, the Rossoneri view his potential arrival as a major opportunity to strengthen their defensive line with a difference-making talent.

Manchester City&#039;s John Stones

John Stones of Manchester City in action during the Premier League game.

AC Milan reportedly eye two other defensive reinforcements

Throughout the 2025–26 season, AC Milan have managed to turn their defensive line into one of their strongest assets. Despite having limited rotation options, coach Massimiliano Allegri has relied on a three-man backline, where Fikayo Tomori, Koni de Winter, Matteo Gabbia, and Strahinja Pavlovic have all stood out. However, the Rossoneri are looking to increase their bench depth, targeting not only Stones but also two other defenders.

Advertisement
Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs. Parma in Serie A clash

see also

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs. Parma in Serie A clash

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri consider Mario Gila and Nathan Aké strong candidates to reinforce the defensive line. While the Spaniard is the highest-rated option by the front office due to his level and physical condition, the Dutchman is gaining ground due to the commanding performances he has already shown in previous years. That said, AC Milan are keeping multiple alternatives open to strengthen their defense.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs. Parma in Serie A clash

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs. Parma in Serie A clash

AC Milan face Parma, aiming to gain crucial points in the Serie A race. With only one defeat this season, frequent draws have hindered their progress. In that sense, fans eagerly await to see if Christian Pulisic will play, as his presence could change the game.

Christian Pulisic decision looms as Massimiliano Allegri chases historic Serie A unbeaten run: Will the USMNT winger play for Milan against Parma?

Christian Pulisic decision looms as Massimiliano Allegri chases historic Serie A unbeaten run: Will the USMNT winger play for Milan against Parma?

Christian Pulisic finds himself at the center of growing intrigue as Milan prepares for a crucial Serie A clash that could define the final stretch of the season.

Christian Pulisic earns praise as Milan teammate and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal ally calls him ‘one of the best’

Christian Pulisic earns praise as Milan teammate and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal ally calls him ‘one of the best’

Certain players command respect not just through goals and assists, but through the way they adapt, connect, and elevate those around them. At Milan, American star Christian Pulisic has done exactly that, earning admiration from a teammate who also shares the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo at international level.

Neymar Jr. 2026 World Cup hopes in doubt as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly eyes Premier League star for Brazil call-up

Neymar Jr. 2026 World Cup hopes in doubt as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly eyes Premier League star for Brazil call-up

After recovering from surgery, Neymar Jr. dreams of returning to Brazil to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup. However, the veteran could face a complicated path, as Carlo Ancelotti is planning to call up a Premier League star for the upcoming matches.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo