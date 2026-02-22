Christian Pulisic could receive major defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly chase Premier League star for 2026-27 season

AC Milan have managed to establish themselves as one of the most consistent teams in Serie A. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri has struggled to rotate the squad, as he has very few quality options on the bench. Chasing a competitive boost, Christian Pulisic could receive a major reinforcement. The Rossoneri are reportedly targeting a Premier League defensive star ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Mark Brus in CaughtOffSide, AC Milan remain in constant contact with John Stones of Manchester City. After a successful spell under Pep Guardiola, he is reportedly looking to leave as a free agent, as he has not regained his importance in the starting lineup. In response, the Rossoneri could look to secure his arrival, as his experience and talent could be decisive for Massimiliano Allegri, who currently has very few alternatives in that position.

Despite the Rossoneri’s interest, Stones is also attracting attention from two major European clubs. Both Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid consider him a priority, complicating a potential move to the Italian side. In fact, coach Vincent Kompany is already in contact with John, as he views his arrival at the German club as key to strengthening the rotation. However, the Premier League star will not make a decision until the end of the season.

John Stones has dealt with a series of thigh injuries over the last four seasons, raising concerns. In the current campaign, the Englishman has already missed 21 matches due to the same issue, and last season he was sidelined for 18 games for the same reason. As a result, he is no longer a regular starter for Pep Guardiola. Despite this, the Rossoneri view his potential arrival as a major opportunity to strengthen their defensive line with a difference-making talent.

John Stones of Manchester City in action during the Premier League game.

AC Milan reportedly eye two other defensive reinforcements

Throughout the 2025–26 season, AC Milan have managed to turn their defensive line into one of their strongest assets. Despite having limited rotation options, coach Massimiliano Allegri has relied on a three-man backline, where Fikayo Tomori, Koni de Winter, Matteo Gabbia, and Strahinja Pavlovic have all stood out. However, the Rossoneri are looking to increase their bench depth, targeting not only Stones but also two other defenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs. Parma in Serie A clash

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri consider Mario Gila and Nathan Aké strong candidates to reinforce the defensive line. While the Spaniard is the highest-rated option by the front office due to his level and physical condition, the Dutchman is gaining ground due to the commanding performances he has already shown in previous years. That said, AC Milan are keeping multiple alternatives open to strengthen their defense.