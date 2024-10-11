In a closely contested race for Serie A’s Player of the Month award for September, Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged victorious. Surprisingly, he has even edged out AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic. The Georgian international was recognized for his outstanding contributions during the month, despite Pulisic’s equally impressive performances. This marks Kvaratskhelia’s fourth POTM award. That puts him in elite company alongside Paulo Dybala as one of the most frequent winners of this prestigious accolade.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia played a pivotal role in Napoli’s rise to the top of Serie A in September. His contributions have directly influenced the team’s performances in key matches. He scored two crucial goals that helped them secure victories over Cagliari and Monza. Thus, he has lifted the defending champions to the summit of the league standings. Napoli now sit two points clear of Inter after seven rounds, and the 23-year-old’s influence has been undeniable.

Lega Serie A confirmed the announcement in an official statement, which praised Kvaratskhelia’s decisive impact on Napoli’s success. “The EA SPORTS FC Player of the Month award for September has been assigned to Napoli player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia,” the statement read. The award will be presented before the Partenopei’s home game against Lecce on October 26.

The selection process for the award involved a combination of fan votes and individual statistical data. As a result, Kvaratskhelia’s performances outshone those of other contenders. These included Juventus defender Bremer, Bologna’s Castro, Como’s Patrick Cutrone, Inter’s Federico Dimarco, and Milan’s Christian Pulisic. The fact that Kvaratskhelia was able to surpass such esteemed competition, particularly Pulisic, highlights just how effective the Napoli winger has been this season.

Joining Paulo Dybala in record books

In securing his fourth Player of the Month award, Kvaratskhelia joins Roma’s Paulo Dybala as one of the only players to win the trophy four times. This remarkable achievement underscores his consistency and quality in Serie A. It also further cements his reputation as one of the league’s top performers.

Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo praised Kvaratskhelia’s impact on the league. Interestingly, he describes him as a symbol of Napoli and Italian soccer as a whole. “Kvaratskhelia is a symbol of Napoli and of our entire league, an extraordinary player who can always decide a match with his quality plays,” said De Siervo. He also lauded the Georgian winger as a role model for young players. That emphasizes his “commitment and determination” as essential traits for achieving ambitious goals.

Impressive form not enough for Pulisic to top Kvaratskhelia in Serie A POTM

Despite missing out on the award, Christian Pulisic has been one of the standout players in Serie A this season. The USMNT star scored three goals in September. This includes a stunning solo effort in AC Milan’s thrilling 5-1 win over Inter in the Derby della Madonnina. His form has been a key factor in their strong start to the season, and he currently ranks as one of the most prolific scorers in Europe.

Pulisic’s ability to adapt to Serie A’s fast-paced, direct style has allowed him to shine, especially after struggling with consistency during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea. The 26-year-old has relished the opportunity to take on defenders and operate as a key playmaker in Milan’s attack. In total, Pulisic has scored five goals and provided two assists in seven league games, a testament to his effectiveness in the final third.

His performances have been equally impressive in the UEFA Champions League, where he has already scored two goals this season. Despite the Rossoneri’s managerial changes over the summer, Pulisic has continued to excel, picking up where he left off after a successful first season at the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO