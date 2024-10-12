Real Madrid are embroiled in a legal dispute following allegations that the club has held matches and events without the requisite municipal licenses.

The accusations stem from a local group known as the “Neighbourhood Association of those damaged by the Bernabeu”.

They claim that Los Blancos have been unlawfully hosting soccer matches, concerts, and other events without the necessary permits for a period of around 20 years. The club, however, has strongly denied these allegations, calling them “categorically false.”

The issue centers on claims that the club has not had a valid events license since 2001, per Sport.

This dispute has gained traction as Los Blancos continue to host major events at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. While the Spanish giants insist it is fully compliant with all regulations, the controversy has sparked a heated legal battle.

The “Neighbourhood Association of those damaged by the Bernabeu” has long opposed the hosting of concerts and events at the Bernabeu.

They cite concerns over noise pollution and disruption. According to the association, Madrid has been operating without a proper license for these events since their original permit expired in 2001.

They claim that since the stadium renovations began in 2019, the Madrid City Council has not issued the club the necessary permit to host concerts and other events.

The group primarily claims that Madrid may keep running without the Council doing the necessary health, safety, and environmental inspections. They argue that the city granted the club permissions without completing these assessments, which raises questions about the oversight process.

How did Real Madrid respond?

Real Madrid wasted no time in responding to these accusations, calling the claims completely unfounded.

In a statement, the club said it has always possessed the appropriate licenses. Especially, to host soccer matches and events at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. They also denied that any of their operations have been conducted under expired permits.

The club emphasized that concerts and other non-football events do not require a municipal license but instead an administrative authorization.

Within the bounds of legality, the Community of Madrid’s Public Entertainment and Recreational Activities Area has issued this permit. All of Real Madrid’s concerts at the Bernabeu, the club claims, have been duly sanctioned by this regulatory authority.

Thus, the responsibility for acquiring these permissions falls on the event organizers.

In its official statement, the club further criticized the “Neighbourhood Association of those damaged by the Bernabeu”.

The club has accused the group of spreading false information with the intent of misleading the public and judicial authorities. Los Blancos expressed regret that the association has chosen to act outside the club’s efforts to work collaboratively with local authorities and communities.

Legal action and ongoing court cases

While Real Madrid has not initiated legal action against the association, the matter is currently part of an ongoing court case. The case involves broader concerns about the La Liga outfit’s operations and the stadium’s redevelopment.

A separate but related legal dispute focuses on “Real Madrid Estadio,” a subsidiary of the club, which is developing an underground car park with direct access to the stadium.

This project will likely generate around $550 million over the next 40 years. However, construction is currently at a halt due to a judicial ruling.

