Christian Pulisic has quickly established himself as one of the top performers in Serie A, leading AC Milan to crucial results early in the 2024-25 season. With a goal and an assist in Milan‘s commanding 4-0 win over Venezia, Pulisic has taken the league by storm; cementing his place as one of the most influential players across Italy’s top flight. His rise coincides with a productive streak that places him at the forefront of goal contributions and chance creation in the league. What’s more, fellow American Yunus Musah is also climbing the ladder in the Serie A statistics.

Pulisic and Musah make mark on Serie A again

In Milan’s most recent fixture, Pulisic played a pivotal role, earning his first MVP award of the season. The 25-year-old winger logged 79 minutes on the field, creating three offensive chances and winning five of his six duels. His contributions were instrumental in the victory, particularly his set-piece delivery and cool composure from the penalty spot. First, he provided an inch-perfect corner that led to Youssouf Fofana’s goal; then confidently slotted home a penalty for Milan’s third goal of the night.

His performance was described as “complete” by fans and analysts alike. He demonstrated his technical abilities; as well as his leadership on the field, further endearing himself to the Rossoneri fans at San Siro. His contributions to the squad’s defensive movements have also stood out, showcasing his all-around impact on the team’s play.

His early-season form has been nothing short of spectacular. With two goals and two assists in 328 minutes of play, Pulisic averages a goal contribution every 82 minutes. When compared to the 2023-24 season, where he had 12 goals and 9 assists in 2,621 minutes, this marks a significant improvement. Last season, he averaged a goal contribution every 124 minutes; solid numbers, but his current pace suggests he could shatter that rate if he continues this level of play.

As noted by statistical analysts, Pulisic’s goal contribution rate could lead to more than 30 goal contributions this season; that is if he maintains his current form. According to Opta Jack, Pulisic is one of only two players in Serie A, alongside his Milan teammate Rafael Leao, to have recorded at least 10 goals and 10 assists since the start of last season. This achievement places him among an elite group of just 12 players in Europe’s top five leagues.

More challenging start for Musah

Beyond just goals and assists, Pulisic leads Serie A in several important categories. He currently tops the league in goal contributions, expected goal contributions, and chances created. His creative prowess and finishing ability have been critical in Milan’s strong start, positioning him as a key figure in the team’s attack.

While the 25-year-old winger’s numbers are extraordinary, his influence extends beyond individual stats. His leadership, versatility, and experience playing in top European competitions have made him a central figure in Milan’s pursuit of success this season; both in Serie A and in Europe.

While Pulisic thrives, fellow American Yunus Musah has had a more challenging start to the season. Musah, who joined AC Milan from Valencia over the summer, has found it difficult to secure a regular starting position under new manager Paulo Fonseca. The 21-year-old midfielder has only made one start so far, largely playing cameo roles in the closing minutes of games.

Musah’s lack of consistent playing time under Paulo Fonseca is concerning for both club and country. During the recent international break, his performances for the USMNT were underwhelming, adding to the pressure he faces as he tries to establish himself in a competitive midfield. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, Musah will need more minutes to solidify his position under new USA coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite these struggles, he has demonstrated his potential. Statistically, he ranks second in Serie A for shots per 90 minutes, showcasing his attacking instincts when given the opportunity. However, to truly make an impact, the central midfielder will need more game time and start to convert his chances.

