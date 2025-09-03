Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate gives brutally honest take on England recall: ‘I just completely forgot’

The September international break brings a pause to Europe’s top domestic leagues. AC Milan will be sidelined from Serie A action for a week as most of their stars return to their home countries for World Cup qualifiers and friendlies. Christian Pulisic is, of course, with the USMNT—but one of his teammates will also be rejoining the England national team after a long time away.

An injury to Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton during Sunday’s match against Aston Villa forced head coach Thomas Tuchel to make additions to England’s original squad for the upcoming matches against Andorra and Serbia. One of the players called in was Bayer Leverkusen center-back Jarell Quansah. The other: Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

For the Serie A midfielder, it was a surprise selection, considering he had spent nearly seven years away from the England national team. His last call-up came in November 2018, in a match against Pulisic’s USMNT, when he was still playing for Chelsea. That was followed by a serious injury, and he hadn’t been called up again—until now.

“When I ruptured my Achilles, I was on such a high, so after that I had a hard time mentally,” Ruben Loftus-Cheek said during a press conference on Wednesday, shared by the BBC. “But I was still young, I still had time to come back, so I wasn’t too low.”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of England speaks to the media during a press conference at St George’s Park on September 03, 2025.

With so much time away, the midfielder gradually began to feel further removed from England. “You still want to push in club football with the hope of maybe getting a sniff. But I just completely forgot about it and was being a fan of the team instead,” Ruben admitted.

Tuchel knows Loftus-Cheek well

Loftus-Cheek’s return to the England squad was undoubtedly influenced by his previous connection with Thomas Tuchel. The midfielder played under the coach during the 2021–22 season at Chelsea, appearing in 40 matches and scoring once. “I played many positions under Tuchel and he values my physicality so I am used to working under him,” Ruben said.

Regarding his role with England in this new chapter, Loftus-Cheek made his versatility clear. “I am able to play different positions. Since I was at AC Milan I have played a lot higher and close to the striker to get goals and help the team in the final third,” he said.

“Under Tuchel I played a lot deeper. I am able to do that and with things that can happen in a tournament, being versatile is a good thing. When it comes to that I am happy to play anywhere for the team and do my best in any position,” Loftus-Cheek concluded.

What’s next for England?

During the September international break, England can take a major step toward securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They currently sit atop Group K with 9 points, four ahead of second-place Albania, who have also played one more match.

On Saturday, September 6, England will face Andorra at Villa Park, followed by a visit to Serbia on Tuesday, September 9, in Belgrade. Two wins in these fixtures could leave Tuchel’s side on the brink of qualification.