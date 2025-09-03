Transfer saga fallout: Santiago Gimenez’s father loses cool with explosive eight-word claim against Milan sporting director

The summer transfer window left plenty of headlines across Europe, but few were as dramatic as the story involving Santiago Gimenez at Milan. What began as routine speculation quickly spiraled into a tense standoff, culminating in a wild tirade from the striker’s father against sporting director Igli Tare. His comments included an explosive eight-word claim that only added more intrigue to the saga.

Despite the whirlwind of rumors, Gimenez ultimately remained at San Siro. Now, with the window closed and a new season beginning, he faces both the challenge of cementing his role in Massimiliano Allegri’s system and the opportunity to prove himself after months of uncertainty.

For weeks, the 24-year-old Mexican star was linked with a possible switch to Roma. Reports suggested that the Rossoneri were weighing a deal that would have seen Artem Dovbyk arrive at San Siro, with Gimenez going the other way. The move, however, never came close to materializing.

Calciomercato reported that while talks took place, the offer was never truly convincing, and Gimenez’s camp remained unconvinced until the very last hours of the transfer window. His agent even issued a public message confirming that the Mexican would be staying in Milan. In the end, the striker stayed put, and that outcome carried significant implications: for now, he is Allegri’s only natural centre-forward.

Gimenez’s father speaks out

Christian Gimenez, Santiago’s father and a former professional player himself, couldn’t contain his frustration over how the saga unfolded. Speaking to Claro Sports, he admitted the ordeal took a personal toll: “I was really sick. It was a bad night. I didn’t sleep; I was always up to date with what was happening and in constant communication with the club. After hearing the words of the Milan sporting director, it was difficult.”

He went further, expressing his disbelief at how Milan’s leadership managed the process. And here, he made the explosive eight-word claim: “A sporting director does not make such statements”. For Gimenez Senior, that level of public openness only added to the confusion surrounding his son’s future.

Interestingly, one figure emerged as a calming influence in the chaos: Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Now an advisor at Milan, Ibrahimovic reportedly played a decisive role in ensuring Gimenez remained at the club. “On Monday morning, all parties met: the president, the sporting director, and advisors like Ibrahimovic, who played a key role, decided that Santi would stay,” Christian revealed. It was a reminder of Ibrahimovic’s growing influence behind the scenes, particularly as a figure who commands respect from both players and management.

Motivation for the season ahead

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri was also central to the final decision. Despite doubts over Gimenez’s role, Allegri ultimately asked him to remain, knowing he was short on true centre-forwards. Christian Gimenez acknowledged as much: “The move didn’t happen because both the sporting director, the president, and the coach said no. Santi started 12 games, scored six goals, and provided four assists, which are good numbers.”

The saga has left scars, but also motivation. At just 24 years old, Gimenez is entering a crucial phase of his career, especially with the World Cup on the horizon in Mexico. His father believes the experience will serve as fuel.

“We are happy that he is still at Milan. The coach and the sporting director, newly arrived, doubted his abilities. They will get to know him by training him and working with him. I think all this will help bring out the beast that is inside him.”

