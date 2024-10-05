Christian Pulisic has been advised to remain at AC Milan and remember his difficult spell with Chelsea ahead of a possible switch to Liverpool.

With Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield in question, Pulisic’s name has been floated as a possible replacement for the Egyptian. However, former US international and soccer pundit Herculez Gomez believes that Pulisic should prioritize his success in Italy over another stint in England.

Liverpool could soon be in need of a new winger, with speculation growing around Mohamed Salah’s potential departure.

Salah’s contract with the Reds will expire at the end of the season; thus, interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi clubs could lure the veteran star away from Anfield. This has led to reports linking Pulisic as a possible option to fill Salah’s shoes.

A move to Anfield would represent a return to the Premier League for Pulisic. Nevertheless, some do not think it would be the best move for the American forward. Gomez, who has been closely following Pulisic’s career, recently shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with ESPN.

Herculez Gomez’s perspective: Stay where you’re thriving

Gomez, a former USMNT striker, expressed his admiration for Pulisic’s current form at AC Milan; and also his reservations about the player returning to England. “I don’t hate it, and I understand that it’s Liverpool,” Gomez said, acknowledging the appeal of the English giants.

However, he quickly added that Pulisic has found the perfect environment in Italy, where he has rediscovered his best form.

“I’m not going to get into a discussion about which team is bigger – whether it is Liverpool or AC Milan. Milan is one of those teams where the brand is notorious, it’s a massive club”.

For Gomez, the fact that Pulisic is thriving in Milan is reason enough for him to stay. “He’s finally found a place where he’s valued. It doesn’t matter who the coach is, he feels comfortable in multiple positions.”

Pulisic has become a crucial part of the Rossoneri’s squad; thus Gomez highlighted the importance of that role in his development. “I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving. I like the fact that he feels comfortable in a setup and he is the man there. They think of him as a leader, they think of him as an important piece to that puzzle right there,” he emphasized.

For these reasons, Gomez is firmly against the idea of Pulisic leaving Milan. “I don’t want him going anywhere,” he said. “I’ve finally found a Christian Pulisic that is doing well at the club level, and I do think these performances are going to translate at the international level, so I would like for him to stay.”

Should Pulisic return to the Premier League?

Pulisic’s move to AC Milan in July 2023 has proven to be a turning point in his career. After struggling with form and injuries during his time at Chelsea, the 26-year-old has rejuvenated his career in Italy. His consistent performances have made him a key player for the Rossoneri, and he has even drawn praise for his leadership qualities on the pitch.

Gomez acknowledged the success Pulisic has found at San Siro, contrasting it with his previous struggles in the Premier League. “He showed flashes of brilliance during his previous spell in England with Chelsea, but his time at Stamford Bridge was affected by unreliable form and injuries,” he said. At Milan, however, Pulisic has become a talismanic presence, proving that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

Despite Pulisic’s success in Italy, the rumors linking him to Liverpool persist. Salah’s potential departure would leave a significant void at Anfield, and Pulisic’s versatility and skillset could make him a tempting option for Jurgen Klopp’s side. However, the prospect of a hefty transfer fee could deter the Reds from making a move. Reports suggest that Milan now values Pulisic at more than $44 million, a steep increase from what they paid Chelsea just over a year ago.

For Gomez, the glitz and glamour of the Premier League should not be a factor in Pulisic’s decision. “I understand the glitz and the glamour of the Premier League, but you don’t jeopardize that – certainly if you are at a place like AC Milan – just to test the waters of the Premier League. You don’t need to prove anything to anybody,” he concluded.

