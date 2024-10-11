Former Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion has claimed that his summer transfer was controlled by a higher power. The highly rated budding star was seemingly set to join Chelsea for $44 million in August. The move would have followed two major deals between the two clubs.

Portuguese star Joao Felix signed with Chelsea from Atleti for around $57 million on August 21st. The playmaker previously played for the Blues on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign. In a separate but corresponding move, Chelsea sent English midfielder Conor Gallagher to the LaLiga club in a $45 million agreement.

Following these moves, Omorodion looked likely to join Chelsea. The Blues, however, apparently had worries over the forward’s ankle injury. Because of the hesitations, the striker eventually joined Porto in a unique deal.

The Portuguese side paid Atleti $16 million for 50% of his sporting rights. Porto also has the option to buy an additional 30% of his rights in the future for just $5.5 million each year.

Spanish striker: ‘God didn’t want’ move to West London

Omorodion has now opened up about his hectic preseason during an interview with Spanish television network RTVE. The striker told the media company that the failed Chelsea move was because God did not want him to join the team.

“I had a very difficult summer,” stated Omorodion. “We had a really bad time because, in the end, everyone knows that I was close to signing [with Chelsea], but it’s true that if it didn’t happen, it was for a reason because God didn’t want it.”

“I’m also very grateful to Porto for giving me the opportunity when things looked at their worst, and I’m very happy with where I am now. I’ve left the past behind and now I’m focused on what’s coming to me.”

Porto, particularly because of the aforementioned terms of the transfer, appears to have struck gold in the signing. Omorodion has already racked up seven goals in as many matches so far with the Primeira Liga team.

Two of these scores came during a recent Europa League matchup against Manchester United. The 20-year-old striker was arguably the best player on the pitch throughout the game as he tormented Chelsea’s rivals.

The youngster could be set for role with Spain in the near future

Omorodion made the claims regarding the unsuccessful Chelsea transfer while on international duty with Spain’s U21s. The center-forward also recently helped Spain win the 2024 Olympic Games in France earlier this summer. Although he only started one game at the tournament, Omorodion scored in the match against Egypt.

The striker’s display for Porto and his youth national teams will undoubtedly catch the attention of Spanish national team manager Luis De la Fuente. La Roja currently ranks third in the world by FIFA after collecting the Euro 2024 title. While Spain remains one of the top teams in the world, they are not rife with talent at the center-forward position.

Captain Alvaro Morata is typically the team’s typical starter in the position. Omorodion, however, could soon become a key player for Spain. De La Fuente is also not afraid to give youngsters prominent roles in the team as well. Gavi, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal have all recently become mainstays under the manager, despite their ages.

