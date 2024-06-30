As one of Europe’s most exciting players, Napoli are hell-bent on keeping Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, for the foreseeable future.

Apparently, Aurelio De Laurentiis, the club president, and Giovanni Manna, the director, took a bold step by traveling to Germany to meet with Kvaratskhelia and his agent.

This meeting intended to provide the Georgian player with a big contract offer; all in the hopes that he would commit to Napoli for the long haul.

The Partenopei reportedly offered a new deal for $5.3 million a year; with it rising to $7.5 million in the latter years of the deal. The deal would run until 2029, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

This offer reflects Napoli’s high regard for Kvaratskhelia and their desire to keep him at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Corriere and Sky Sport Italia both characterized the conference in Dusseldorf as pleasant and easygoing; suggesting a productive environment regardless of the result.

But despite the positive tone of the meeting, Kvaratskhelia and his entourage supposedly decided to reject the initial offer. The reports say that he communicated to Napoli that any further negotiations would be postponed until after the Euros.

This decision leaves a cloud of uncertainty over Kvaratskhelia’s future at the club. The player’s reluctance to commit at this stage suggests that he is keeping his options open, potentially eyeing opportunities elsewhere.

Interest from PSG and England takes toll?

The uncertainty surrounding Kvaratskhelia’s future has attracted interest from several top European clubs. Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shown a keen interest in the Georgian winger.

However, De Laurentiis has accused the French side’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, of contacting Kvaratskhelia without Napoli’s consent. It only adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Additionally, there are strong indications that the 23-year-old has his sights set on a move to the Premier League. Sources close to the player have suggested that he has turned down PSG’s advances because he prefers a move to England, with Liverpool being one of the interested clubs.

Big mess started by player’s entourage

Kvaratskhelia’s father and his representatives’ remarks just added fuel to the fire of confusion. Earlier this month, the player’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, publicly stated that they were considering leaving Napoli, but a final decision would be made after the Euros.

This prompted a response from the Italians, emphasizing that Kvaratskhelia was not on the market and that they were committed to keeping him at the club. Kvaratskhelia himself has remained non-committal, acknowledging his respect for the club and the coach. However, he stated that he needs more time to decide on his future.

Napoli are in a delicate position as they navigate the contract negotiations with Kvaratskhelia. The club’s leadership is adamant that the player will not leave this summer, as he is under contract until June 2027.

However, the possibility of losing their star winger to a top European club remains a significant concern. The situation underscores the broader challenges Napoli faces in retaining top talent amid interest from wealthier clubs in Europe.

Photo credit: IMAGO / AOP.Press