Pulisic expected to be benched in crucial Milan match against Feyenoord

Christian Pulisic is reportedly set to begin on the bench for AC Milan‘s crucial Champions League second leg against Feyenoord on Tuesday. Multiple sources, including TMW, MilanNews, and Calciomercato.com, suggest that despite Pulisic’s participation in Monday’s training session, manager Sergio Conceiçao will opt for Yunus Musah as the starting right winger. This decision is reportedly due to Pulisic not being fully fit.

Conceiçao’s choice of Musah, who missed the first leg due to suspension, indicates a focus on maximizing offensive potential in the return leg. This approach suggests that the manager prioritizes immediate impact over rotation and player development for this particular match.

The likely starting lineup, featuring Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, and Santiago Gimenez, reflects a strategy aimed at securing a victory, given Milan’s 1-0 deficit from the first leg in the Netherlands.

Pulisic’s impressive season and contributions

Despite the decision to bench him, Pulisic has had an impressive season for Milan, accumulating 12 goals across all competitions. His contributions in Serie A (six goals, eight assists), the Champions League (four goals), and the Supercoppa Italiana (two goals) highlight his significant impact.

His impressive form highlights the team’s high level of talent and the managerial challenges involved in selecting a starting eleven, while acknowledging his contributions to the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AC Milan’s encounter with Feyenoord is a high-stakes match. The 1-0 defeat in the first leg means that a victory is essential for Milan to progress to the Round of 16. This creates considerable pressure on the team, and the manager’s decisions will be closely scrutinized, especially given the impact of the player on the team.