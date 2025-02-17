Trending topics:
Hansi Flick surprises by punishing key Barcelona player for Rayo Vallecano game after tardiness

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on prior to the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on January 18, 2025 in Getafe, Spain.
Hansi Flick has managed to restore order at a Barcelona club facing significant financial struggles, surprising many by transforming them into one of the top teams in Europe. However, ahead of their Matchday 24 clash with Rayo Vallecano, Flick made a bold decision benching a key player for unpunctuality.

Barcelona was set to host Rayo Vallecano in a crucial match to claim the top of La Liga after both Madrid teams dropped points. However, fans were left shocked when defender Jules Kounde, who had not been reported as injured, was relegated to the bench for this important game.

According to Spanish journalist Helena Condis from Cadena COPE, Kounde was late to the team’s tactical meeting, which led Flick to take the disciplinary step of leaving him out of the starting lineup.

When asked about Kounde’s absence before the game, Flick gave a brief but firm response: “Jules Kounde has been benched as it’s an internal decision,” the German coach explained, offering little additional context.

Kounde has been a key figure in Flick’s Barcelona this season, with 36 appearances, three goals, and seven assists across all competitions. Despite his solid performances, his tardiness led to Flick opting for 18-year-old academy graduate Hector Fort to start at right-back instead.

Flick’s strict approach to punctuality

Barcelona’s impressive form under Flick is not only due to tactical acumen but also his strict management style. Since his appointment in May 2025, punctuality has become a non-negotiable standard, with players who fail to adhere to it facing consequences.

One notable example of Flick’s discipline is goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, who was dropped after arriving late to a team meeting before the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Bilbao. Since then, Wojciech Szczesny has taken his spot as the first-choice goalkeeper, leaving Peña struggling for minutes.

Will Kounde follow in Peña’s footsteps? This marks the second time the French defender has been late to a tactical meeting, previously being benched for matches against Deportivo Alaves and Espanyol. With Kounde making the same mistake again, it remains to be seen whether he can reclaim his starting position, or if Fort will continue in his place.

