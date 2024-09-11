Kevin De Bruyne’s international career with Belgium may be coming to a premature end after the Manchester City midfielder made fiery remarks about his teammates and coaching staff. Belgium’s 2-0 defeat to France in the UEFA Nations League brought out the frustration in De Bruyne. The frustration within the Belgium captain was evident throughout the game. His post-match outburst has sparked concern that his days representing his country could be numbered.

Belgium, who have had stars like Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany, and Romelu Lukaku were once seen as a serious contender at major tournaments and rated first in the world. However, their golden generation has fallen short of winning a significant trophy. Despite consistent success in qualifying campaigns and advancing deep into tournaments, the Red Devils have never reached a final in a major competition. Their best result was a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. There, Belgium narrowly lost to France in the semifinals.

De Bruyne, one of the last remaining stars from that golden generation, has been a key player for Belgium since his debut. However, Belgium’s recent performances, particularly at Euro 2024 and in the Nations League, have left him increasingly disillusioned. It seems that the 33-year-old playmaker has reached his breaking point. Monday’s defeat to France was the tipping point after this summer’s dismal end to their European Championship dream.

What did De Bruyne say?

Speaking after the defeat, De Bruyne expressed frustration with both his teammates and manager Domenico Tedesco’s tactics. He also appeared to criticize the lack of effort from some players. “There are players who don’t perform their duties, and then you get into trouble. If you’re not good enough, you have to give it your all. But even that is not done by some. Some things are unacceptable”. The City star did not hold back, pointing to issues within the squad that he felt contributed to the loss.

The veteran’s visible frustration during the game was palpable. He was seen gesturing in despair and shaking his head throughout the match. His comments after the game were a reflection of his growing concerns about the team’s direction. In a conversation with Belgium’s technical director Frank Vercauteren, De Bruyne reportedly went as far as saying, “I quit, I quit,” suggesting that he might be considering stepping away from international soccer altogether.

Squad in transition

Belgium’s current struggles are emblematic of a team in transition. Many of the stars who defined the Golden Generation have retired, and the team no longer boasts the same level of experience and quality, particularly in defense. Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany have retired, while long-time stalwart Jan Vertonghen hung up his international boots after Euro 2024. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, another key figure, is no longer part of the squad following a falling-out with Tedesco.

Manager Domenico Tedesco, who took over the national team ahead of Euro 2024, has also come under fire for his defensive tactics. Belgium, despite boasting attacking talents like De Bruyne, Lukaku, and Jeremy Doku, has struggled to find the back of the net in recent matches.

They have failed to score in four of their last six games in all competitions, and De Bruyne’s comments hinted at dissatisfaction with the defensive approach employed by Tedesco. “I can accept that we’re not as good as in 2018”, he added. “I was the first to see that, but other things are unacceptable. I’m not going to say what.”

