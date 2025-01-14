Lionel Messi has solidified his legacy over three decades as one of soccer’s greatest players, with each era showcasing unforgettable moments. One such instance came during the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals when Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti revealed a candid admission about facing Messi at Barcelona, confessing, “He’s going to ruin us.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s PSG, in their pursuit of Champions League glory, faced Tito Vilanova’s Barcelona in the quarterfinals. The first leg at the Parc des Princes on April 2, 2013, ended in a 2-2 draw. However, Messi suffered a right hamstring strain, sidelining him for a week and casting doubt over his participation in the second leg. Reflecting on the situation, Verratti shared his thoughts during an interview with Italian media outlet Rai:

“When we played again Barcelona’s second leg in 2013’s Champions League, Messi was injured, and doubts surrounded his participation. Our coach in the locker room didn’t ask anything but, ‘Do you have Barcelona’s starting lineup? Will Messi play?’ The players were wondering the same. I said to my self ‘I hope he doesn’t play today.'”

Contrary to expectations, Messi made a swift recovery but only made it to the substitutes’ bench. Verratti described the pivotal moment: “We entered the match, we scored, and were qualifying. Suddenly, I heard loud cheers in the stadium. It seemed a goal was scored. Everyone moved, and I saw Messi warming up. I said to myself, ‘Oh God, he’s going to ruin us‘ , Lucas Moura approached me, saying, ‘They’re cheering looks like they scored.'”

Messi’s impact was immediate once he entered the game. “I told him, ‘The goal is coming, that’s why they’re celebrating’. He entered, provided a crucial assist, and they equalized, progressing thanks to him and they qualified , I told (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic at the end of the match, ‘Why is football easy for Messi? ‘ He said, ‘Messi is football’s greatest player. If you want confirmation, ask defenders, not forwards,'” Verratti ended the story.

Barcelona advanced with a 3-3 aggregate score, progressing on the now-defunct away goals rule. Although they were eventually eliminated by Bayern Munich in the semifinals, Messi once again demonstrated his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

Messi and Verratti’s bond at PSG

Despite being rivals during that iconic clash, Verratti and Messi later forged a close bond after the Argentine joined PSG in 2021. On the pitch, their technical brilliance complemented each other, but it was off the field where their relationship truly blossomed.

When Messi left PSG in 2023, Verratti, a team captain and leader, penned a heartfelt farewell on social media: “As a player, you are the best of all, but as a person, you are even better. Best of luck to you and your family in this new experience. It was great sharing these two years with you.”

Messi echoed the sentiment in his response, highlighting Verratti’s role in his adaptation to Parisian life. “Thank you so much for everything over these two years. I didn’t know you personally, and you helped me from day one. It was a pleasure sharing the field with you, and even more so, everything we experienced off of it, Marco!” he responded.