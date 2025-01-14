With Didier Deschamps set to step down as head coach of the France national team after the 2026 World Cup, speculation has mounted about his potential successor. While there is still time to finalize plans, one name gaining attention is French legend Thierry Henry, who is reportedly being pursued by an European national team.

Henry has amassed considerable coaching experience in recent years. After a brief and challenging stint with Monaco (5 wins, 4 draws, 11 losses) and a tenure with MLS side Montreal Impact, which he left in 2021 for family reasons, Henry found success with France’s U-21 team. He guided them to a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, losing to Spain in the final, a performance that has caught the eye of top footballing institutions.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Henry’s candidacy is gaining momentum within the Belgium Football Federation. Backed by the support of prominent former players, Henry is viewed as an ideal candidate by a council of senior figures led by the team’s leaders.

Henry’s presence could persuade star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to extend his international career for the 2026 World Cup, while also facilitating Thibaut Courtois’s return to the squad after a contentious exclusion by coach Domenico Tedesco for the 2024 European Championship.

The French icon has a strong connection with the Belgian national team, having served as an assistant coach under Roberto Martinez during two separate spells (2016-2018 and 2021-2023). This familiarity with the players and infrastructure makes him a credible option to take over the reins.

France’s search for Deschamps’ successor

Deschamps’ announcement has forced France to consider their options for the first time since 2012. While Henry is in the mix, questions remain about whether his relatively limited head coaching experience at the top level makes him the best choice for the role.

“I’ve been here since 2012 and will remain until 2026 and the next World Cup, but it will end there because it has to. In my mind, it’s clear. 2026, it’s fine. You never want something good to end, but you have to know when to stop,” Deschamps told TF1, making his exit plans explicit.

One alternative frequently mentioned is Zinedine Zidane. The former Real Madrid coach, who left the club in 2021, has been waiting for the opportunity to return to management. Zidane’s resume and reputation make him a top contender, though whether he is ready to step into Deschamps’ shoes remains to be seen.