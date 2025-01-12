Barcelona faced a challenging matchup against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final but delivered a stunning 5-2 victory, with four of those goals coming in the first half of the game. With this remarkable performance, Barcelona reached a goalscoring milestone for the first time since Lionel Messi‘s era in 2009.

Real Madrid struck first, with Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the 5th minute. However, Barcelona responded emphatically. Goals from Lamine Yamal in the 22nd minute, Robert Lewandowski in the 36th, Raphinha in the 39th, and Alejandro Balde in stoppage time gave Barça a commanding 4-1 lead at halftime.

This was the first time since May 2, 2009, that Barcelona scored three or more goals in the first half of an El Clasico. In that iconic La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Messi’s Barcelona went into the break with a 3-1 advantage and finished the game with a resounding 6-2 victory—a result that remains one of the club’s most memorable performances against their eternal rivals.

If we narrow it down to four first-half goals, Barcelona achieved this against Real Madrid for the first time in 82 years. The previous instance was on January 10, 1943, when Barcelona led 4-2 at halftime in a match that ended in a dramatic 5-5 draw.

The 5-2, not among the biggest wins in El Clasico history

Barcelona’s victory in the Spanish Super Cup final was significant, not only for the stage, but also the rival they were facing. However, the 5-2 score line doesn’t rank among the largest wins in El Clasico history.

The biggest margin came in 1943 when Real Madrid routed Barcelona 11-1. Their second-largest victory occurred during the 1934-35 season, with an 8-2 result. Barcelona’s most dominant win came in the 1950-51 season with a 7-2 triumph, followed by a 6-1 victory in 1957.

Rounding out the top five is Barcelona’s unforgettable 6-2 victory under Pep Guardiola at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009. However, this 5-2 result will stand as one of the most impressive wins in the history of finals between these two fierce rivals.