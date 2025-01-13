Sergio Conceicao has taken over AC Milan after a disappointing first half of the 2024-25 season under Paulo Fonseca. Following the team’s Italian Super Cup victory, the new boss is focused on gearing up for the second part of the season. As part of this process, Conceicao has reportedly decided to sideline a player who was once a $67M Real Madrid signing.

One of the most promising strikers in European soccer in recent years, Luka Jovic, rose to prominence at German side Eintracht Frankfurt. At just 21 years old, Real Madrid invested $67M to secure one of Europe’s top prospects. However, Jovic fell far short of expectations.

Now at Milan, Spanish outlet Marca reports that Luka Jovic is no longer part of coach Sergio Conceicao’s plans. With his contract running until June 2025, Jovic has fallen behind strikers Alvaro Morata, Tammy Abraham, and 16-year-old Francesco Camarda in the pecking order, leaving no room for the Serbian forward in the current squad.

Jovic joined Milan from Fiorentina in September 2023, but injuries have continued to plague him as they did in the latter stages of his career. Over a year and a half with the club, he has featured in 33 games, scoring just 9 goals and providing 2 assists—disappointing numbers for a player once signed by Real Madrid for such a hefty fee.

Injuries: a recurring issue for Jovic

During the 2018-19 season with Eintracht Frankfurt, Jovic scored 27 goals in 46 games across the Bundesliga and the UEFA Europa League—impressive numbers for a 22-year-old. However, since joining Real Madrid, injuries have become a recurring obstacle for the Serbian striker.

According to Transfermarkt, Jovic has suffered 22 injuries since the 2019-20 season, causing him to miss 65 matches. These persistent fitness problems, combined with inconsistent performances, led to his free-agent departure from Spain and his eventual move to Fiorentina in 2022.

This season, Jovic has only played 78 minutes across three matches under former coach Paulo Fonseca. In October 2024, a groin strain sidelined him, prompting surgery on the affected area, from which he has yet to recover. With just three appearances this season and no offers from other clubs, Jovic’s future looks increasingly uncertain.