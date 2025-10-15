Trending topics:
Liverpool, PSG, Milan among top European clubs reportedly discussing major rule changes in soccer

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, PSG's Ousmane Dembele, and Milan's Christian Pulisic.
In recent years, soccer has undergone transformations that have significantly impacted how the game is played. VAR, introduced nearly a decade ago, has changed the flow of matches, but other important rule changes have also shaped the sport. Now, reports indicate that some of the biggest European clubs — including Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Liverpool — are considering another potential modification.

Last week in Rome, the general assembly of the European Football Clubs was held. The EFC is a body recognized by both FIFA and UEFA that brings together more than 800 member clubs from 55 countries across the continent, with the aim of working collectively to improve various aspects of soccer.

There, one of the topics reportedly discussed involved a possible rule change. “Europe’s top clubs, including some Premier League sides, have held discussions about using six substitutes per game to ease the workload on players,” reported BBC Sport.

“It was not officially on the agenda, but clubs had informal, private discussions about utilising 28-man squads — up from the current 25 — and six substitutes,” the British outlet added regarding that meeting in Rome.

Teams have been allowed five substitutions per game since 2020.

Substitutions and squad sizes

These two areas have undergone particularly notable changes over the last few decades. Not long ago, club matchday squads were composed of 11 starters and only five substitutes. Initially, that number increased to a total of 18 players, and over time, it continued to grow until reaching the current standard of 25.

The same trend can be seen at the international level. For decades, national teams at the World Cup brought 22-player rosters — essentially two players per position. But the need to include a third goalkeeper led to an expansion to 23 players ahead of Germany 2006.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape entirely. From that point on, five substitutions — instead of the traditional three — were introduced and eventually became a permanent part of the game. Additionally, in Qatar 2022, national teams were allowed to register 26 players, a number that could increase even further ahead of 2026.

Who are the members of the European Football Clubs?

Since its founding with just over 100 members in the early 2000s, the EFC — then known as the European Club Association — has grown significantly, including more clubs from across Europe and expanding its influence in the sport.

The European Football Clubs currently includes teams from England such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham. In France, major clubs like PSG, Olympique Lyonnais, and Olympique Marseille are part of the organization.

From Germany, members include Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, while in Italy, notable clubs such as AC Milan, Inter Milan, and AS Roma are involved. Perhaps the most high-profile absences are Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Villarreal serving as the main Spanish representatives.

