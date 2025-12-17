Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic close to new teammate: AC Milan reportedly make bold striker call ahead of January 2026

Published by

By daniel villar pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates a goal.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates a goal.

Christian Pulisic has established himself as AC Milan’s leader, standing out as both a scorer and a creator. Despite his efforts, the team continues to face serious offensive issues, struggling to convert their chances, which ultimately led them to lose the top spot in Serie A. To boost the USMNT star, the Rossoneri are already moving toward completing the signing of a surprise striker in January 2026.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, AC Milan have attempted to find strikers to reinforce their attack, with Joshua Zirkzee and Robert Lewandowski identified as their main targets. However, the Rossoneri have decided to pursue the signing of Niclas Füllkrug from West Ham, who would arrive on loan in January 2026 until the end of the season, as per Florian Plettenberg. Notwithstanding, the English side is pushing for the deal to include a mandatory purchase clause.

While Niclas Füllkrug is already a 32-year-old veteran, he would fit ideally into Massimiliano Allegri’s system. Unlike Santiago Giménez or Christopher Nkunku, the German is a traditional penalty-area striker, capable of pinning center backs and battling in the air. With the mobility of the USMNT star and Rafael Leão around him, his arrival would be ideal, offering a tactical alternative that the coach currently lacks and creating space for his teammates.

Zirkzee may have been a more eye-catching option due to his youth and potential, but he presents a fairly similar profile to Giménez or Nkunku. Rather than being a striker who can impose himself physically and occupy defenders, he is a mobile forward who thrives alongside a reference No. 9 and does not stand out as a pure goal scorer. Moreover, his arrival could be far more complex due to Bryan Mbeumo’s departure from Manchester United for the AFCON.

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug

Niclas Fullkrug of West Ham United applauds the fans.

Füllkrug’s arrival would open a spot for a rising AC Milan striker

Being a seasoned veteran, Niclas Füllkrug would serve as a short-term solution for AC Milan, a decision that has drawn criticism from some fans. However, the potential arrival of the 32-year-old star would be ideal, as it would not hinder the progression of one of the team’s most promising players—something that bringing in Joshua Zirkzee, who is only 24 years old, might risk.

Advertisement
AC Milan coach Allegri issues concerning injury update on Santiago Giménez as transfer window nears

see also

AC Milan coach Allegri issues concerning injury update on Santiago Giménez as transfer window nears

Having come through AC Milan’s youth academy, Francesco Camarda is one of the club’s most promising talents in Italy. At just 17 years old, he decided to go on loan to Lecce in Serie A, where he has impressed enough to catch Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s attention. While he could potentially leave the club due to a €3 million clause, the Rossoneri retain a €4 million buy-back option.

Although Camarda has yet to establish himself as a prolific scorer at Lecce, his development positions him as one of the team’s brightest prospects, viewed as the future leader of the attack alongside Christian Pulisic. In this context, the potential arrival of veteran Niclas Füllkrug would support his growth, providing a smoother adaptation to the team. This makes signing another young striker less of a priority, allowing AC Milan to focus on strengthening the defense.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic could be Milan’s secret weapon: Why USMNT star emerges as Massimiliano Allegri’s X-Factor for Italian Super Cup glory in January deja vu

Christian Pulisic could be Milan’s secret weapon: Why USMNT star emerges as Massimiliano Allegri’s X-Factor for Italian Super Cup glory in January deja vu

As Milan prepares to return to Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup, Christian Pulisi finds himself once again at the center of expectations, belief, and unfinished ambition.

Christian Pulisic’s goal controversy vs. Sassuolo explodes as Serie A referee chiefs drop shocking verdict: What it means for Milan and USMNT star

Christian Pulisic’s goal controversy vs. Sassuolo explodes as Serie A referee chiefs drop shocking verdict: What it means for Milan and USMNT star

Christian Pulisic walked off the pitch at San Siro believing he had done his job. The net had rippled, the crowd had erupted, and Milan had seemingly taken control of a tense Serie A afternoon. Instead, what followed was confusion, whistles, and a growing sense that something decisive had been taken away.

Massimiliano Allegri delivers blunt verdict on Christian Pulisic’s surprising substitution in AC Milan Serie A draw

Massimiliano Allegri delivers blunt verdict on Christian Pulisic’s surprising substitution in AC Milan Serie A draw

Despite AC Milan being in top form, they suffered a surprise draw against Sassuolo that caused them to lose their lead in Serie A. After the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed the reason Christian Pulisic was substituted despite needing to score to secure victory.

PSG complete sextuple with Intercontinental Cup title: Which other European clubs have done it?

PSG complete sextuple with Intercontinental Cup title: Which other European clubs have done it?

With their victory over Flamengo in the Intercontinental Cup final, Paris Saint-Germain secured the sixth title of their calendar year.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo