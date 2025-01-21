Manchester City are gearing up for a pivotal second half of the 2024-25 season, with Pep Guardiola once again eyeing European glory. Ahead of their high-stakes Champions League clash, Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique made his admiration for the City manager abundantly clear.

Both Enrique and Guardiola share a deep connection through their ties to FC Barcelona, where they each enjoyed remarkable success. Guardiola famously led the Catalan side to a historic sextuple in 2009, while Enrique secured the treble in 2015. Despite their shared history, the PSG coach admitted that Guardiola has set the standard in modern soccer coaching.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Paris, Luis Enrique didn’t hold back in praising his counterpart. “Guardiola took Barca’s 4-3-3 to an almost perfect model during his time at Barcelona. He is number one, a reference, a unique coach with a lot of personality. Someone who has innovated in the world of soccer,” Enrique stated.

The PSG manager also highlighted Guardiola’s transformative impact on English soccer: “He has revolutionized the way of playing soccer in England. And that has led him to success. He has opened the doors for many coaches who are now in the Premier League. Without a doubt, Guardiola’s values are ones I aspire to.”

Despite his admiration for Guardiola, Enrique affirmed his commitment to PSG’s tactical principles ahead of their crucial matchup. While both teams are navigating challenging campaigns, the clash is expected to be fiercely competitive.

Key Champions League match for PSG and Manchester City

Both PSG and Manchester City have underperformed in the Champions League this season, falling short of expectations. PSG has struggled to adjust following Kylian Mbappe‘s summer departure, while City‘s form has dipped significantly due to injuries, including a long-term ACL issue for Rodri.

For PSG, the stakes are high. They currently sit in 25th place—just inside the elimination zone—in the Champions League’s new league format, with 7 points from 6 games. A result against City is essential to move closer to the playoff positions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are precariously positioned in 22nd, on the edge of the playoff zone with 8 points. Guardiola’s side must also deliver a strong performance to avoid falling into the elimination bracket.