Santiago Gimenez, the talented Mexican striker and USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s international rival, was heavily linked with a move to AC Milan during the summer transfer window. However, despite the buzz, no deal materialized. Now, as Milan looks to bolster their attacking options midseason, Gimenez’s name has resurfaced in the winter transfer market discussions. But there’s a twist—Milan’s pursuit of the Feyenoord forward hinges on a complex set of conditions.

The Rossoneri have been on a quest for a reliable striker to address their glaring lack of goals this season. Despite being linked with high-profile names like Marcus Rashford and Joao Felix, financial constraints have forced the Rossoneri to consider alternative targets. Santiago Gimenez, with his consistent goalscoring record at Feyenoord, has emerged as the primary option.

“A need underestimated over time that, now, can no longer be postponed,” explained Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello in a column for Milan News. “Milan are on the hunt for a real striker—a goalscorer capable of delivering even in tough matches.”

Gimenez’s impressive numbers make him an appealing choice. Since joining Feyenoord in 2022, the 23-year-old has netted 13 goals in 17 matches this season and boasts a career average of 0.59 goals per match in Europe.

The catch: Funding the transfer

While Gimenez fits Milan’s profile for a much-needed goalscorer, acquiring him won’t be straightforward. The Eredivisie side has expressed reluctance to sell their star forward midseason, demanding a hefty €40 million transfer fee. For the Italian giant, meeting this valuation requires careful financial maneuvering.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan’s ability to bid for Gimenez depends on offloading two players—Emerson Royal and Strahinja Pavlovic. The Serbian defender Pavlovic has drawn interest from several clubs, including Fenerbahce, which has tabled a €20 million offer. Meanwhile, Emerson Royal, who joined Milan from Tottenham for €15 million, is being courted by Galatasaray and Fulham.

The San Siro outfit hopes these sales will free up funds and wage space to launch a bid for the 23-year-old Mexican. If the sales do not materialize, the Rossoneri may have to settle for a more economical alternative, such as a loan deal for a striker like Chelsea’s Joao Felix or Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United.

Why Gimenez is the ideal target

Milan’s renewed interest in Gimenez stems from the club’s belief in his ability to thrive in Serie A. With an Italian passport and proven adaptability, the forward has received endorsements from key figures at Milan, including CEO Giorgio Furlani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“Gimenez convinces everyone, from [coach] Sergio Conceicao to Moncada and Furlani,” Vitiello noted. “His arrival could solve a problem that has persisted at Milanello for far too long.”

Beyond his goalscoring prowess, Gimenez has also distinguished himself as a complete player. In just 100 European appearances, he has notched 59 goals and 14 assists, outperforming legendary Mexican forwards like Hugo Sanchez and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez in comparable stages of their careers.